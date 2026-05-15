Municipal Bank Hires Lori Keigher as Vice President

Lori Keigher, Vice President, Municipal Bank, brings more than 30 years of banking and lending experience to the organization. (Photo Provided By Municipal Bank)

Municipal Bank has hired Lori Keigher as Vice President, bringing more than 30 years of banking and lending experience to the organization.

Keigher joins from First Trust Bank of Illinois, where she served as Assistant Vice President and Loan Operations Officer.

In that role, she oversaw daily loan operations, compliance initiatives, audit preparation, policy development, board reporting, and staff training.

Before that, she spent more than two decades at HomeStar Bank & Financial Services in a series of leadership positions, including Vice President of Loan Operations, Lending Compliance Officer, and Loan Processing Manager.

Her expertise spans lending operations, compliance, loan servicing, underwriting, and customer relationship management — areas critical to community banking operations.

Keigher holds certifications from the American Bankers Association, Illinois Bankers Association, Freddie Mac, and the Community Bankers Association of Illinois. She was named a 2017 Rising Star in Banking by Northwestern Financial Review and has received multiple service excellence awards.