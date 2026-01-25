Marengo-area resident treated for smoke inhalation after house fire Saturday

A resident was treated for smoke inhalation and a home was made uninhabitable after a fire Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, near Marengo. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

A home in the Marengo area was rendered uninhabitable and a resident was treated for smoke inhalation after a chimney fire Saturday.

The Harvard Fire Protection District was called to the 900 block of Echo Trail near Marengo at 6:37 p.m. Saturday for a reported residential structure fire, Harvard Fire Protection District spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Firefighters saw nothing showing from the outside of a two-story residence when they arrived, Vucha said. Crews went inside and found a fire on the second floor in the ceiling area near the chimney. “Shortly after entry, active fire was observed extending from the chimney cap,” Vucha said,

Crews upgraded the call through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System to request additional resources because of the rural location, subzero temperatures and potential for fire spreading in the structure.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 35 minutes, but overhaul and fire investigation operations continued for another two hours, Vucha said.

Two adult residents were displaced because of the fire and are receiving assistance from family, Vucha said. One resident was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment of minor smoke inhalation.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the ceiling area by the chimney, but the home has smoke and water damage throughout. The residence is uninhabitable until repairs can be completed.

“The Harvard Fire Protection District encourages residents to have chimneys regularly cleaned and inspected, particularly for homes that rely on fireplaces or wood burning appliances during the winter months. Regular inspections can help identify hidden issues, such as creosote buildup or structural concerns before they lead to a fire,” Vucha said.

No firefighters were injured, and the Harvard Fire Protection District is investigating the cause of the fire, Vucha said.