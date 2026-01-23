Huntley man charged in child sex abuse case with North Carolina ties, ‘other potential victims,’ police say

In a case involving authorities both locally and in North Carolina, a Huntley man is accused of sexually abusing a child, and police said they have “identified other potential juvenile victims.”

Robert Scott Henze, 58, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13, a Class X felony, as well as aggravated criminal sex abuse of a child younger than 18, according to the criminal complaint in McHenry County court.

Henze was arrested Thursday and was in custody of the McHenry County jail awaiting an initial appearance set for Friday afternoon, officials records show.

Huntley police said in a news release that in May they “took a report of potential child sex crimes and child sexual abuse material with a victim under the age of 13 at a residence in Huntley.”

“Detectives immediately began investigating the allegations and identified other potential juvenile victims whom the suspect had access to," the release said.

Police said “potential victims" were interviewed by personnel from child advocacy centers both from McHenry County and from Moore County, North Carolina, with the assistance of the Moore County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities did not further explain the case’s connection to North Carolina.

Police said a search warrant was served on Henze’s Huntley residence on Aug. 1 and “several electronic devices” were examined and analyzed.

Huntley police detectives and Illinois Attorney General’s Office investigators, with the assistance of Illinois State Police, served the warrant and worked together in the investigation, leading to Henze’s arrest Thursday.

Investigators “utilized a victim-centered, trauma-informed approach throughout this case,” due to the sensitivity of the allegations, police said.

“Disclosures of abuse are often a process rather than a single event, and investigators worked at a pace guided by the comfort and needs of the victims and their family. The family was kept informed throughout the investigation,” police said.

Authorities said their investigation remains active and they encouraged anyone with information to contact the Huntley Police Department at 847-515-5311. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the Huntley Police Tip Line at 847-515-5333.

