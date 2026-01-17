McHenry County Mental Health Board: People In Need Forum set for Jan. 31 at McHenry County College

Good news: The days are getting longer, and the People In Need Forum is back!

Individuals and families will benefit from the largest annual gathering of McHenry County resources at McHenry County College, 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake. The People in Need Forum will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, featuring 125 exhibitors and more than 20 breakout sessions.

Make time to attend, and you will learn about support programs for mental health, substance abuse, caregivers, seniors, veterans, teens, LGBTQ+ and human trafficking. Attend workshops with specific information to address concerns and obstacles that impact your life.

Visit the 125 diverse exhibits staffed with local leaders to showcase essential county resources and nonprofit services to uplift and support community members. Learn where to turn when you or a loved one is in need by obtaining contact information and educational material. Pick up plenty of promotional items to keep the information on hand and accessible.

Hosted by McHenry County College and sponsored in part by the McHenry County Mental Health Board, attendance at this forum may change your perspective and even change your life.

To find out more about the day, to register to attend or to volunteer, visit mchenry.edu/pin. Registration is not required but will be helpful to PIN staff and volunteers.

Breakout sessions will be held in classrooms, with topics to include Trauma and Resilience in Youth, Inside the Adolescent Mind, Fraud Protection, Workforce Network Resume Adviser, Supporting LGBTQ+ Friends and Neighbors, Caregiver Communications, Specialty Courts and Sheriff’s Office Updates, Find Food Illinois, Teen Dating Violence, Converting Digital Challenges into Opportunities, Medicare 101, Wealth and Well-being, Rethinking Addiction, Human Trafficking, and Transportation Options in McHenry County.

While at the forum, pick up the People In Need Directory. Explore the hundreds of agencies, centers and programs in McHenry County. Also available from the website is a digital People In Need Directory, which you can access and download throughout the year.

Everyone faces challenges that bring opportunities to learn, improve and grow. The People In Need Forum is our county’s annual in-person event to find local resources and support when life is difficult.

Some PIN attendees seek opportunities to support their communities by finding ways to volunteer and serve through the many nonprofit programs. Everyone is welcome, and attendance is free.

In fact, the website presents ways the public can volunteer to support PIN with setup and coordination for the day.

The McHenry County Mental Health Board participates each year in the forum along with dozens of our network partners.

If you are unable to attend, you can find a full database of our comprehensive services at mc708.org or download our free mobile McHelp App, which has a directory as well as a text and chat feature.

McHelp App is McHenry County’s own mental health resource, available free with 24/7 access to trained mental health professionals via voice or text. In times of stress, anxiety, depression, family and school issues, McHelp can give you the support you need right away.

Situations that escalate to crisis may need the support of the 988 Crisis Lifeline with its trained crisis staff. Dialing 988 also is available 24/7 at no charge and is confidential.

You can help others by directing those in need to our agencies or to the McHelp App. In crisis, call 988.

Our funded agencies understand the specific needs and challenges faced by residents in McHenry County and are engaged in targeted initiatives, collaborations and community support to address those issues effectively.

Register to attend the People In Need Forum to learn of the abundance of help available to you and your loved ones at mchenry.edu/pin.

Remember: You are not alone.