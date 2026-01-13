McHenry GameStop among several closed in northern Illinois

A shuttered GameStop is seen Monday in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

McHenry’s GameStop is no more.

The business was one of several of the gaming and collectibles stores around Illinois that closed in recent days or is about to be shuttered.

“Game Stop closed many stores very quickly [and] is closing numerous stores throughout the country and closed in McHenry” Thursday, Doug Martin, McHenry’s economic development director, confirmed in an email.

GameStop’s corporate team said in a December 2025 SEC filing that 590 store locations were discontinued in 2024 alone.

“We anticipate closing a significant number of additional stores in fiscal 2025,” GameStop’s corporate team said in the December 2025 SEC filing.

The website GameStop Closing List tracks the chain’s closures and says 470 have shut down so far this month.

Stores closed in suburban Chicago include DeKalb, Geneva and South Elgin. Will County saw three stores close in New Lennox, Joliet and Shorewood.

Long struggling as gamers move to titles downloaded from the internet, GameStop saw its stock rise by 2,500% in January 2021 as fans of the company artificially manipulated its price.