GameStop to close in DeKalb, elsewhere

GameStop is seen Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, at 2564 Sycamore Road in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

It will soon be game over for a popular retailer in the Northland Plaza shopping center in DeKalb.

GameStop, a store known for games, electronics, collectibles, trading cards, consoles and more, is permanently closing its 2564 Sycamore Road location.

A note posted outside the storefront expressed gratitude to supporters for doing business with GameStop.

“Thank you for being a loyal GameStop customer,” the post said. “Although this store is closing, we look forward to seeing you soon at a nearby location.”

The DeKalb spot no longer posts any hours of operation and is closed, according to its website.

Other locations that no longer list open hours include in Geneva, McHenry, Joliet and South Elgin.