Cary Breaking Bread to give away another 100 loaves for the holidays

Cary-based Breaking Bread owners (from left to right) John, Teri and Chris Plazak hold loaves of bread that they will be giving away for free before Christmas. (Photo provided by Teri Plazak)

After a successful giveaway on the eve of Thanksgiving, Breaking Bread Catering & Deli will be giving out another 100 loaves of bread ahead of Christmas.

Those in need can visit the Cary Breaking Bread location at 638 Route 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and starting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday until the stock runs out. Sourdough, sesame, cinnamon raisin and healthy oat grain varieties will be available.

Owners Chris and Teri Plazak, along with their son John, were first inspired to do the giveaway the day before Thanksgiving because of “difficult times,” according to a statement from the family.

Now, the Plazaks have decided on another round as a way to give back to the community.

“We want to do our part to ensure everyone a healthy and full holiday season,” the Plazaks said in the statement.

The Thanksgiving giveaway “went so well,” and the restaurant ended up donating more loaves to the local food pantry and fire department.

“It is important that small local businesses do what they can,” the Plazaks said. “A little goes a long way in making someone’s day be brighter. And who does not love fresh bread?”

One loaf will be allotted per family. There are no requirements to qualify for a free loaf, Chris Plazak said.

The Breaking Bread Cary location stared selling bread and desserts from Today’s Temptations earlier this year. Today’s Temptations is a Wheeling-based bakery that has been creating handcrafted baked goods and bread for more than 20 years.