Cary’s Breaking Bread teams with Wheeling bakery to sell fresh bread, desserts

Breaking Bread owners Teri and Chris Plazak stand with their new Today's Temptations bread rack at the Cary location. (Michelle Meyer)

Breaking Bread Catering & Deli in Cary, known for its sandwiches, has partnered with a bakery from Wheeling to sell fresh loaves of bread and desserts.

Breaking Bread owners Chris and Teri Plazak stared selling goods from Today’s Temptations about two months ago at their Cary location, at 638 Northwest Highway. Today’s Temptations is a Wheeling-based bakery that has been creating handcrafted baked goods and bread for more than 20 years.

The local deli sells bread including sourdough, tomato focaccia, pretzel buns, french rolls, multigrain, “everything” baguette bread, low-carb bread and ciabatta. Desserts such as chocolate cookies, chocolate cake and raspberry pastries are popular.

“Now, people will just come in and grab the bread. They’re not even worried about the sandwich right then,” Chris Plazak said. “People are just coming in and buying it, and it’s gone.”

Breaking Bread owner Chris Plazak places signature sandwiches into a toaster oven at the shop at 638 Northwest Highway in Cary. From 1995 to 2007, Plazak owned The Coffee Station in Cary. (H. Rick Bamman – hbamman@shawmedia.com)

Breaking Bread has turned into its own mini grocery store, also selling cheese, salads and deli meat by the pound and offering delivery within a 3.5-mile radius.

Jesus Cintron of Today’s Temptations said the bakery has just started this new venture of connecting with local businesses and restaurants. Its products can be found at grocery stores throughout Chicago and the suburbs at Jewel and The Fresh Markert. Cintron said he discovered Breaking Bread after he used to deliver bread to the Cary Jewel-Osco.

“For the shelf in a restaurant like that, I think that is very exclusive,” he said. “I think it’s a great idea for them to support us and in the same way be so confident in the product.”

Today’s Temptations also started to work with Glenview-based Culinary Gangster and Woodfire Tavern in Long Grove, Cintron said.

Breaking Bread also has a location in the downtown Crystal Lake train station at 70 E. Woodstock Ave. Chris said they may expand to sell the bread at that location, depending on popularity and available space.

Teri said that for a while they have been looking for the perfect business to collaborate with to sell bread since it has been a popular customer request.

“Everyone always thought we sell bread because of our name,” she said. “Now, we do.”