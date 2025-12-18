Itasca woman shot dead near Harvard was wife of man accused, authorities confirm

Authorities confirmed Wednesday that the woman an Itasca man is accused of shooting dead near Harvard was his wife.

Silvano Perri, 75, is charged with two counts of murder, Class X felonies, in the shooting death of Santina Perri, 65. If convicted, he faces the possibility of life in prison, Judge Cynthia Lamb said in court Wednesday during his arraignment.

That was Silvano Perri’s first appearance in court since the Saturday shooting. He was permitted to sit in a chair during the brief hearing and, when asked questions, he answered in a whisper.

Perri filled out an affidavit asking for representation by an attorney from the McHenry County Public Defender’s Office, which was granted.

Prosecutors were set to argue a petition to deny pretrial release Wednesday, but the judge granted Assistant State’s Attorney David Giesinger’s request for continuance until Thursday. He said he needed more time to speak with Perri about the charges.

A black wound was visible on Perri’s chin and mouth area. Authorities said that about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Perri tried to shoot himself after fatally shooting his wife.

Emergency responders were called to Island Road outside Harvard for a well-being check, according to a news release issued by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Santina Perri was found shot dead, and Silvano Perri suffered serious injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Silvano Perri was taken to an area hospital and then flown to a Level 1 trauma center for treatment, Harvard Fire Protection District Chief John Kimmel said.

Although both Perris were identified as Itasca residents, authorities said they owned a home near Harvard. Their identities were provided by household members, police said.