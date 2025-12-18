Itasca man doesn’t fight pretrial jailing in wife’s alleged killing near Harvard

A man accused of fatally shooting his wife in their home near Harvard, then shooting himself in the face, did not dispute the state’s order Thursday to detain him in McHenry County jail while he awaits trial.

Silvano Perri, 75, is charged with the first-degree murder of Santina Perri, 65, according to police and the criminal complaint in McHenry County court. Police confirmed Wednesday the two were married to each other and that the family owns the house near Harvard where the shooting occurred.

The couple also has been identified as residents of Itasca, where a home address for Silvano Perri is listed in court records.

After the shooting, Silvano Perri was taken to a hospital for medical care, then placed into the custody of McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon. He made an initial court appearance Wednesday, where Judge Cynthia Lamb arraigned him and told him that, if he is convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

The hearing was then continued to Thursday after his attorney, Assistant Public Defender David Giesinger, said he needed more time to talk to him about his case.

When Perri was back in court Thursday, with an injury visible near his chin and mouth, Giesinger told the judge that Perri would not be arguing against the detention order.

The judge asked Perri, who was allowed to sit during the hearing, if he stipulated to the facts of the case alleging he committed a detainable offense. She asked if he agreed that he was dangerous and that there are no conditions to mitigate that threat. He quietly agreed.

Authorities said that about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Perri tried to shoot himself after fatally shooting his wife.

Emergency responders were called to the home on Island Road outside Harvard for a well-being check, according to a news release issued by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. Their identities were provided by household members, police said.

He is due back in court Dec. 23.