Gracey LePage sparks Crystal Lake South to win over Grayslake North

With Crystal Lake South struggling from 3-point range, Gracey LePage became the defensive catalyst for a team needing a spark during Tuesday’s game against Grayslake North.

Playing nearly the entire second half, LePage scored eight points off the bench and ignited Crystal Lake South’s zone pressure on defense. LePage, a Michigan State soccer commit, forced multiple turnovers and helped steer the Gators to a 54-44 win during the semifinals of McHenry’s Northern Illinois Holiday Classic.

“When I go in, I want to make as big of an impact as I can,” LePage said. “We have really good players, so I want to feed them the ball and do my job on defense to create plays for them. Coming out with energy is what I do. ... We ended up trusting ourselves and our shots weren’t falling, but we had to play hard on defense.”

Crystal Lake South's Laken LePage tries to steal the ball from Grayslake North's Jane Pritchard during a Northern Illinois Holiday Classic semifinal girl basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at McHenry High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

South (9-2), which opened the game on a 7-0 run, will advance and face either Wauconda or Deerfield in Thursday’s championship game. The Gators slowed North (4-10) down early with their full-court zone pressure, but the Knights managed to counter South’s defense with 3-point shooting.

The Gators, meanwhile, couldn’t find any shooting rhythm in the first half, making just one 3-pointer despite creating open looks with quick inside-out ball movement. North, which went on a 10-3 run to close the first quarter, drained five 3s in the first half and tracked down a large number of South’s missed shots. After one half, the Gators trailed the Knights 23-18.

A pair of bank shots in the third quarter helped North maintain a slim lead over the Gators, who kept pace by working their offense inside through 6-foot sophomore Gaby Dzik. Dzik, who led South with 19 points while adding three rebounds and two assists, scored 12 of her points in the second half, using her length to make layups and floaters around the rim.

Crystal Lake South's Gaby Dzik (right) tries to split the defense of Grayslake North's Ashlyn Stoneham (left) and Mia Leilani Gumapas (center) during a Northern Illinois Holiday Classic semifinal girl basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at McHenry High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

“Our shots weren’t falling, so we had to find another way to score if we wanted to win,” said senior guard Laken LePage, who finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists. “Defense is key and we have to play hard on defense, but putting the ball in the hoop is what we need, so those inside shots needed to fall.”

South tied the score late in the third quarter, when Dzik sent a clean bounce pass to teammate Makena Cleary for a layup to make it 34-34. The Gators, who cranked up the energy level on defense in the second half, added a pair of layups off turnovers to carry a four-point lead into the fourth quarter.

“The hard defense translated into good opportunities for us and we ended up making those opportunities,” said Gracey LePage, who had all eight of her points in the second half. When we flip to a different zone, the other team comes out a little scared and we definitely scared them. It changed up their philosophy on offense."

Crystal Lake South's Laken LePage steals the ball from Grayslake North's Mia Leilani Gumapas (left) as Crystal Lake South's Makena Cleary (right) helps defend on the play during a Northern Illinois Holiday Classic semifinal girl basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at McHenry High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Despite an excellent shooting performance from guards Ashlyn Stoneham and Lucy Roscoe, who combined for 33 points and drilled seven of North’s eight 3s, the Knights lost steam in the fourth quarter, where turnovers mounted and South capitalized. Back-to-back layups by Gracey LePage off turnovers put the Gators ahead 45-36 and forced a timeout.

“The intensity with Gracey on the floor really helps us,” Laken LePage said. “She’s on the ball so we can do less and she does the most work, so she deserves props for that. She motivated us to keep it going and bring the intensity up on defense.”

Stoneham totaled 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Roscoe scored 16 points and Jane Pritchard grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds, including five in the first quarter, for North. Tessa Melhuish nabbed 11 rebounds for the Gators.