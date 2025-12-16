Crash involving semi truck leaves 2 injured near Marengo

The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts respond to a crash involving a semi-truck on Dec. 15, 2025 at the intersection of Kishwaukee Valley and Deerpass roads near Marengo. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

Two people were injured in a crash involving a semi truck on Monday morning that shut down a portion of Kishwaukee Valley Road near Marengo.

The Marengo Fire and Rescue District responded to a call at 9:33 a.m. at the intersection of Kishwaukee Valley and Deerpass roads near Marengo for a two-vehicle crash. First responders arrived to find a crash involving a semi and a mid-sized SUV, Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

Two adults in the SUV suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening and were transported to nearby hospitals, Vucha said. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

A portion of Kishwaukee Valley Road near Marengo was closed while crews cleaned up debris from a crash involving a semi-truck on Dec. 15, 2025. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

The SUV sustained “heavy damage” and the truck, found “several hundred feet” from the intersection, sustained damage to the trailer. It was not carrying hazardous materials, and no fuel spills or other hazards were identified, Vucha said.

Kishwaukee Valley Road was closed to traffic while crews worked at removing the vehicle and large debris.

The crash is under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.