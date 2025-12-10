Worker suffers serious burns in fire at Marengo plant

An employee suffered serious burns Monday in a fire at a Marengo manufacturing facility, according to officials with the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts.

Firefighters were called at 10:05 a.m. to Unicarriers, 240 N. Prospect St., for an activated commercial fire alarm, public information officer Alex Vucha said.

The forklift manufacturing building was evacuated before firefighters arrived on scene three minutes after the initial call. Crews were advised that a fire was in a welding room, Vucha said.

The incident was upgraded to a structure fire, bringing in additional units. The blaze was contained to the area of a machine and, while very hot, was short lived and extinguished within minutes.

The burn victim was provided initial treatment from paramedics on the scene and was taken to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford for further care. No additional injuries were reported, according to the release.

Firefighters checked the building to ensure there were no remaining hazards, and all incoming fire companies were returned within twenty minutes, Vucha said.

“We were very glad to see how quickly the facility evacuated and grateful that our crews arrived within minutes,” Assistant Fire Chief Craig Pleva said. “Our paramedics reached the patient quickly, began treatment right away, and transported him to Rockford so hospital staff could continue his care. Our priority was getting him the medical attention he needed as quickly as possible.”

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.