Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Northwest Herald

Worker suffers serious burns in fire at Marengo plant

An elderly Marengo man was airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital Riverside in Rockford with serious injuries following a fall from a roof on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.

File - Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts ambulance (Photo provided by the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

By Janelle Walker

An employee suffered serious burns Monday in a fire at a Marengo manufacturing facility, according to officials with the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts.

Firefighters were called at 10:05 a.m. to Unicarriers, 240 N. Prospect St., for an activated commercial fire alarm, public information officer Alex Vucha said.

The forklift manufacturing building was evacuated before firefighters arrived on scene three minutes after the initial call. Crews were advised that a fire was in a welding room, Vucha said.

The incident was upgraded to a structure fire, bringing in additional units. The blaze was contained to the area of a machine and, while very hot, was short lived and extinguished within minutes.

The burn victim was provided initial treatment from paramedics on the scene and was taken to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford for further care. No additional injuries were reported, according to the release.

Firefighters checked the building to ensure there were no remaining hazards, and all incoming fire companies were returned within twenty minutes, Vucha said.

“We were very glad to see how quickly the facility evacuated and grateful that our crews arrived within minutes,” Assistant Fire Chief Craig Pleva said. “Our paramedics reached the patient quickly, began treatment right away, and transported him to Rockford so hospital staff could continue his care. Our priority was getting him the medical attention he needed as quickly as possible.”

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

MarengoMcHenry CountyRockfordMcHenry County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front Headlines
Janelle Walker

Janelle Walker

Originally from North Dakota, Janelle covered the suburbs and collar counties for nearly 20 years before taking a career break to work in content marketing. She is excited to be back in the newsroom.