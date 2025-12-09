Girls cross country: 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Jacobs’ Lennox Szymonik places second during the Fox Valley Conference Cross Country Meet earlier this year at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

First team

Isabella Ciesla (Huntley High School)

Izzy Ciesla, Huntley, sr.

The 2024 Northwest Herald Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, Ciesla was the Red Raiders' top performer for the second year in a row. She capped her career by finishing 63rd at the Class 3A state meet, running 17:44.93. She placed third at the McHenry County Invite (19:12.14), Fox Valley Conference Meet (18:05.46) and Batavia Regional (17:39.68), and was 10th at the Lake Park Sectional (personal-record 17:28.90).

Anneke Dam (Prairie Ridge High School)

Anneke Dam, Prairie Ridge, so.

Dam was an All-Area honorable mention selection last year. The Wolves’ sophomore increased her speed this fall, finishing her season with a 12th-place run (17:29.21) at the Class 2A meet to earn All-State honors. She finished second at the McHenry County Invite (19:01.81), sixth at the FVC Meet (18:38.60), fifth at the Woodstock Regional (19:17.47) and fifth at the Lakes Sectional (17:39.91).

Emaline Foster (Prairie Ridge High School)

Emaline Foster, Prairie Ridge, so.

After missing her freshman season because of a stress fracture, the Wolves’ sophomore dominated. The 2025 Northwest Herald Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, Foster started the season by winning the McHenry County Invite (18:45.83) and ended it by finishing second at the Class 2A state meet (16:47.14). She won the FVC Meet (17:18.19), Woodstock Regional (18:36.37) and Lakes Sectional (16:40.12).

Haley Rahman (Huntley High School)

Haley Rahman, Huntley, jr.

The junior helped the Red Raiders win the FVC championship thanks to a fourth-place run (18:18.77). She also finished fourth at the Batavia Regional (17:44.17), placed 24th at the Lake Park Sectional (17:54.4) and concluded her season by taking 40th at the Class 3A state meet (personal-record 17:31.23). She was an All-Area second team selection last year.

Lennox Szymonik (Jacobs High School)

Lennox Szymonik, Jacobs, fr.

The Golden Eagles’ freshman burst onto the scene in late August, winning the EIU Showdown (17:29.31), and never slowed down. She capped her season by earning All-State honors in Class 3A thanks to a 10th-place finish (16:52.97). She was second at the FVC Meet (17:31.04), won the Palatine Regional (17:22.46) and took fourth at the Hoffman Estates Sectional (17:05.98).

Second team

Maia Lancaster, Prairie Ridge, fr.

Reese Long, Hampshire, so.

Caroline Lucas, Crystal Lake South, so.

Alexandra Santoyo, Cary-Grove, so.

Morgan Sauber, Huntley, jr.

Honorable mention

Annalee Aarseth, Crystal Lake South, jr.

Mackenzie Cronin, Jacobs, sr.

Addy Davis, Burlington Central, fr.

Kennedy Harding, McHenry, fr.

Annabelle Haskins, Hampshire, sr.

Cori Kilvinger, Huntley, sr.

Khloe Lundy, Richmond-Burton, fr.

Matylda Maciejczyk, Jacobs, sr.

Clara Nicoline, Johnsburg, so.

Olivia Parker, Cary-Grove, sr.

Laynie Ripley, Crystal Lake South, sr.

Sophie Sarabia, Woodstock, sr.

Lilly Shade, Crystal Lake Central, fr.

Amy Smith, Marengo, jr.

Dani Soto, Jacobs, fr.