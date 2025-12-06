Chunk of ice from truck smashes through windshield of van near Marengo, injuring driver

A van’s windshield was damaged and a driver hospitalized after a chunk of snow or ice fell onto the van’s windshield Friday near Marengo.
The ice was thought to have fallen off of a truck traveling in front of the van.
The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts were called to the 9200 block of South Grant Highway at 12:51 p.m. Friday, department spokesperson Alex Vucha said.
Crews found a work van with heavy damage to the windshield, Vucha said.
“During the initial investigation, it was reported to firefighters that a chunk of snow or ice had fallen from a semitruck traveling ahead of the van, striking the windshield and injuring the driver,” Vucha said.
The man driving the van was evaluated by paramedics and taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that Vucha said were moderate but not life-threatening.
“This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of removing snow and ice from your vehicle before driving,” Vucha said. “High-profile vehicles – including trucks, vans and commercial vehicles – can accumulate large amounts of snow and ice that may dislodge while in motion and create serious roadway hazards. Taking a few extra minutes to clear your vehicle helps protect you and everyone else on the road."
The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, Vucha said.