Chunk of ice from truck smashes through windshield of van near Marengo, injuring driver

A windshield was damaged and a driver hospitalized after snow or ice fell onto the vehicle near Marengo Dec. 5, 2025.

A windshield was damaged and a driver hospitalized after snow or ice fell onto the vehicle near Marengo Dec. 5, 2025. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

By Claire O'Brien

A van’s windshield was damaged and a driver hospitalized after a chunk of snow or ice fell onto the van’s windshield Friday near Marengo.

The ice was thought to have fallen off of a truck traveling in front of the van.

The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts were called to the 9200 block of South Grant Highway at 12:51 p.m. Friday, department spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Crews found a work van with heavy damage to the windshield, Vucha said.

“During the initial investigation, it was reported to firefighters that a chunk of snow or ice had fallen from a semitruck traveling ahead of the van, striking the windshield and injuring the driver,” Vucha said.

The man driving the van was evaluated by paramedics and taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that Vucha said were moderate but not life-threatening.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of removing snow and ice from your vehicle before driving,” Vucha said. “High-profile vehicles – including trucks, vans and commercial vehicles – can accumulate large amounts of snow and ice that may dislodge while in motion and create serious roadway hazards. Taking a few extra minutes to clear your vehicle helps protect you and everyone else on the road."

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, Vucha said.

