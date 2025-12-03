Boys golf: 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Meet the 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area boys golf team.

First team

Nolan Adamczyk, Hampshire

Nolan Adamczyk, Hampshire, sr.

Adamczyk qualified for his first Class 3A state tournament and tied for eighth with a two-day score of 70-75-145. He took sixth at the Fox Valley Conference Tournament with a 77, carded a 79 at regionals and made it to state with a 73, tying for sixth at sectionals. Adamczyk will play golf next year at the University of Dubuque.

Logan Henning, Jacobs (Photo provided by Jacobs High School)

Logan Henning, Jacobs, so.

Henning qualified for the Class 3A state tournament and tied for 29th with an 80-74-154. He shot a 73 at sectionals to earn his state berth, a 77 at regionals and led the Golden Eagles to back-to-back runner-up finishes at the FVC Tournament by placing third individually with a 73.

Tyler Samaan (Joe Aguilar)

Tyler Samaan, Burlington Central, sr.

Samaan, the 2025 Northwest Herald Boys Golfer of the Year, made it to the Class 3A state tournament and tied for 13th with a 77-71-148 after placing 11th as a junior in 2A. Samaan won back-to-back Fox Valley Conference titles with a 70 and earned medalist honors at regionals with a 6-under-par 66. The Valparaiso commit tied for third at sectionals with a 71 to qualify for state.

Mason Zimmerman, Prairie Ridge (Photo provided by Prairie Ridge High School)

Mason Zimmerman, Prairie Ridge, so.

Zimmerman had the best local finish at the Class 2A state meet for the Wolves, who advanced as a team with a third-place finish at regionals. At state, Zimmerman tied for 23rd with a 77-75-152. Zimmerman tied for the team’s best score at sectionals with a 76. He tied for eighth at the FVC Tournament with a 78.

Second team

Dane Currie, McHenry, jr.

Jack Dahlem, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Asher Johnson, Crystal Lake Central, jr.

Anthony Pettrone, Prairie Ridge, jr.

Honorable mention

Marc Cheng, Marian Central, sr.

Andrew Daman, Prairie Ridge, jr.

Brayden Grummer, Jacobs, fr.

Alex Johnson, Marengo, sr.

Luca Kittel, Marian Central, jr.

Tommy Laird, Crystal Lake Central, jr.

Alex LaShelle, McHenry, sr.

Austin Matich, Huntley, sr.

Jacob Smith, Johnsburg, jr.

Matthew Zierk, Burlington Central, jr.