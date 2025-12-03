2025 Northwest Herald Boys Golfer of the Year: Burlington Central’s Tyler Samaan

Burlington Central’s Tyler Samaan watches tee shot on the 15th hole during the Fox Valley Conference Tournament earlier this season at Foxford Hills Golf Club in Cary. Samaan is the 2025 Northwest Herald Boys Golfer of the Year. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Burlington Central’s Tyler Samaan and the Rockets played in new territory in 2025.

A year after making the Class 2A state tournament for the second season in a row and finishing third for the best finish in program history, the Rockets looked to do it all over again in 3A.

Samaan, who started playing golf the summer before his freshman season, carded a personal-best, 6-under-par 66 to capture the Class 3A Huntley Regional title at Pinecrest Golf Club in Huntley and lead Central to its second regional championship.

Samaan and the Rockets looked to make a third straight trip to state, but fell two shots short of Barrington, which took the third and last spot at the Buffalo Grove Sectional.

Despite missing out on state as a team, Samaan did make his return as an individual. And, for the second year in a row, Samaan was among the state’s best golfers on the final weekend of the season, tying for 13th individually with a two-day score of 77-71-148.

Burlington Central's Tyler Samaan watches his tee shot during the Class 3A Buffalo Grove Sectional earlier this season at Buffalo Grove Golf Club. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Earlier in the season, Samaan won his second Fox Valley Conference Tournament in a row as the Rockets won the 10-team conference title over Jacobs for the second time in as many years. As a team this year, the Rockets also set a school record for an 18-hole tournament with a 284.

For his performance, Samaan was selected as the 2025 Northwest Herald Boys Golfer of the Year by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Samaan also won the award in 2024 after his 11th-place state finish in 2A. Hampshire senior Nolan Adamczyk, who qualified for state for the first time and took eighth at the 3A state meet, was also considered for the honor.

Samaan, who will play golf next year at NCAA Division-I Valparaiso, answered a few questions about his season, high school career and more.

How do you feel you performed this season?

Samaan: I think I performed to the best of my ability. Obviously, everyone can say they wish they did a little bit better, but I’m really happy with how I played and the team played overall.

You set a personal-best 18-hole, tournament score of 66 twice this season. How did it feel to do it twice?

Samaan: It just felt great. To do it in a tournament is a lot cooler. But I was really happy. It’s been my best tournament score ever, and to do it twice feels great.

One of those times came to win an individual regional title. What was the feeling?

Samaan: I think I played great that day. I had nine birdies on the card, and it just felt awesome to come out on top. A lot of kids head into regionals just hoping to make it to sectionals. But I had a lot of trust in myself and my game, got off to a hot start and kept that momentum throughout the round.

What was the feeling of qualifying for state for the third consecutive season?

Samaan: That felt amazing. A lot of kids don’t get to go to state to do it three times in a row. I was on JV my freshman year, so I didn’t have the opportunity. But to say I made it my senior year feels good. I ended my final season on a high note and I did. It’s a lot of pressure on yourself going through regionals and sectionals, but I stuck to my game and had a lot of confidence.

Was it a different feeling going as an individual rather than with a team?

Samaan: Just that team aspect of everyone being there, it’s definitely a lot different when it’s just you and the coach. So there’s a lot of things there that are different, but it was still a great experience. We played at a different course too, so I got to see a lot of my other friends than I did last year.

What was the feeling of defending both your individual Fox Valley Conference title and team title?

Samaan: That was a big boost for the team heading into regionals. We all had a group meeting before the round, and we all knew that we could do it again. We all mapped out the course and had strategic plans that day, and they just fought through it all. And then individually, I checked the leaderboard turning into the 15th hole and saw I was first, and that honestly motivated me more to go for the win. So I just played smart and safe, and making that final putt meant a lot to me. Going back to back is not something a lot of people have done, so it was a big confidence boost.

How did it feel to break the school record as a team?

Samaan: It was great to see all the guys come together that way. The previous record was 295 so we beat it by more than a few strokes. And if you would have told me last year that we would do it this year, I wouldn’t believe it, especially since we lost five seniors. But I’m really proud of how the guys came out and played really well. It was great to see the team do that and have our hard work pay off.

Favorite memory from this season?

Samaan: During the first day at state on (the fifth hole), I went to the tee box and when I made contact with the ball my driver face shattered. Me and my coach just looked at each other and just smirked out of disbelief. But that was one of the most interesting moments that I can remember.

What do you think you’ll miss most about your time with Central?

Samaan: Just the connections and how fun it was. The golf season is only so long, but between going to practice every day and going to matches we always have a lot to do. It’s just fun to bring all the guys together and create such great friendships. It’s such a fun game to play, and the team really helped make everything have such great vibes.

Favorite golf club?

Samaan: Probably my 54-degree wedge. It’s perfect every time.

Best course you’ve ever played on?

Samaan: Probably Black Sheep Golf Club in Sugar Grove.

Most memorable round of golf?

Samaan: It was probably an AJGA tournament in July down at Peoria Country Club. I hit my first hole-in-one on [the eighth hole] while my dad was watching.

Any superstitions?

Samaan: There are specific golf hats and one golf shirt that I never wear because if I do, I know I’ll play bad.

Go-to pre-match meal?

Samaan: I always have to get Dunkin’ Donuts before a match. That or just any fruit available.

Favorite musical artist to listen to before a match?

Samaan: Probably Drake or Travis Scott.

Plans for college?

Samaan: I’m going to play golf at Valparasio University, and I’m going to study business.