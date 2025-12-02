McHenry County Mental Health Board: Self-care for the holidays

From Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, the “holiday bl ues” can occur. Feelings of sadness, stress, anxiety and depression caused by high expectations, loneliness and disappointment. Our feelings may change from year to year, maybe this is the year you or someone you love needs some extra self-care and support.

McHenry County Mental Health Board provides resources for individuals and families during the holidays and all year.

If you are feeling blue, you are not alone.

One BIG step for ongoing support and self-care is to download the MCHELP App. It is free to download and use. MCHELP is a McHenry County resource available 24/7/365 – even on holidays!

A trained professional will answer voice or text inquiries about anxiety, depression, family conflict and other mental health concerns. The app includes a full directory of area resources with click -through capabilities.

Explore the directory for specific agencies, therapists and support organizations to serve you and your family. Get the help you need, close to home.

Loneliness is common during the holidays. If you are looking to connect with others, NAMI McHenry County, namimch.org, offers numerous workshops, activities and events led by trained peers at no charge.

If grief is the cause of your blues, Grief Guide, mygriefguide.org, has group meetings and events. Being with others who feel as you do can generate strategies and examples for a positive impact.

Symptoms that persist for more than two weeks, may indicate clinical anxiety or depression. Some people experience Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) or there may be another underlying mental health condition.

Some holiday blues can escalate into crisis. If you, or someone you know is in crisis, call 988. The 988 Crisis Lifeline is also available 24/7/365. Trained crisis professionals provide chat, talk or text on topics of concern. The connection is confidential and free.

Prioritize your own self-care before focusing on others during the hectic holiday season. You have a choice in activities and your level of involvement. Learn to say, “Sorry, that does not work for me.” Take time for yourself with quiet moments, exercise and rest. Stick with a realistic budget to avoid financial stress. Limit alcohol and substances that impact your decision-making abilities. Caring for yourself can enable you to better care for others.

Now is a good time to download the MCHELP app. Share it with friends and family. Use it whenever you need support. It may help you lift those holiday blues.

Remember, holiday blues are indiscriminate. They can affect you and others when you least expect it. With MCHELP, and the support of others, you may be able to leave the blues behind.

McHenry County Mental Health Board wishes you good mental health in the holidays and all through the New Year!