Huntley boys bowling defeats Woodstock, Woodstock North: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys bowling

Huntley 3,540, Woodstock 3,368: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Noah Waters recorded games of 245, 217 and 213 for a 675 series to lead the Red Raiders to a win against the Blue Streaks. Caiden Bergren had a 657 series, Brayden Thackwray had a 614 and Zach Micho had a 570 for Huntley.

Max Haggerty rolled a 648 series for Woodstock. Sonny Marsalla had a 592, Gavin Jacobson had a 585 and Devin Haggerty had a 578.

Huntley def. Woodstock North: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Logan Nicolas (579 series) and Grayson Thomas (551) led the Raiders to a win against the Thunder. North had only three bowlers.

Burlington Central 2,763, Harvard 2,452: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Camden Page paced the Rockets with a 515 series in a win against the Rockets. Nicholas Franco posted a 493 series and 225 high game. For Harvard, Ty Fischer had a 465 series.

Girls bowling

Huntley 2,818, Dundee-Crown 2,307: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Ashlyn Tenglin had a 528 series and 201 high game for the Raiders in a victory over the Chargers. Mackenzie Miller had a 513 series and Katie Scaletta posted a 507. Kailyn Williams led D-C with a 431 series.

Johnsburg 2,612, Marengo 2,414: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Kayla Miller rolled a 535 series to lead the Skyhawks past the Indians. Callie Walters had a 463 series in the win. Julia Erickson led Marengo with a 563 series and 242 high game.

Woodstock North 2,377, McHenry 1,635: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Ava Caldwell (486 series) and Brianna McNamara (454) tallied the high scores for the Thunder in the victory against the Warriors. Annabelle Weinreis (442) led McHenry.

Boys basketball

Alden-Hebron 55, Trinity Oaks 43: At Hebron, Fabian Carreno scored 19 points for the Giants (1-2) in their first win of the season. Nick Heber and Adam Chavera each scored 10 points and Hayden Nelson added nine.