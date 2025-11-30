Man’s fingers sliced in snowblower Saturday in Marengo

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts is reminding residents to use care when using a snowblower to clean up after a snowstorm.

About 2 p.m. Saturday, Marengo crews were dispatched to the 600 block of West Prairie Street in Marengo for a snowblower-related injury. Crews arriving on the scene found an adult man who suffered deep lacerations to multiple fingers after attempting to clear a clogged machine.

He was transported to a Rockford-area hospital for further treatment, according to a release from public information officer Alex Vucha.

Heavy, wet snow can clog equipment quickly, and attempting to reach inside a chute can lead to serious injuries, even when the machine is powered off, Vucha said.

Residents are reminded to fully shut off snowblower equipment, wait for all moving parts to stop, and avoid placing their hands in the chute or anywhere near the front opening where the blades turn.

“Taking simple precautions and remembering to use a clearing tool can significantly reduce the risk of injury,” Vucha said.