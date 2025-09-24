Pop’s Corn Crib in Crystal Lake to reopen with new owners after previous operator’s death

Pop's Corn Crib, at 88 E. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake, is currently fenced in a construction area as Depot Park renovations continue. (Michelle Meyer)

The little and iconic popcorn shack in downtown Crystal Lake will reopen with new owners after the previous owner’s unexpected death earlier this year.

Lisa Villarreal-Lopez, 54, died May 12. She was lovingly known as the “Popcorn Queen,” and operated the small business for almost 20 years, according to her obituary.

The snack shop at 88 E. Woodstock St. is known for its popcorn, snacks and soft drinks. The shack currently sits in the middle of a construction zone, as crews work on the $6.6 million Depot Park renovations. The space, located by the Crystal Lake Metra train station, will feature a covered pergola with metal swings, two fountains, added seating, a performance space, landscaping and increased pedestrian access to “promote community gathering,” according to city documents.

Pop’s Corn Crib was started by Harold “Pop” and Loretta Hughes in 1966, according to an archived Crystal Lake Herald story. A new stand was constructed in the 1980s, where it remains today, City Planner Elizabeth Maxwell said.

The City Council last week approved a new lease on the space to Noel Garcia. Garcia also is the owner and operator of Limonadaz, a 5-year-old operation that serves handcrafted lemonade and limeade at local festivals and events. The small business most recently was among the sponsors of the Woodstock Mexican Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, Garcia said.

Garcia, a lifelong Crystal Lake resident, said he plans to operate Pop’s Corn Crib as it has been for decades while revising the menu to add “newer, cooler things.”

“I am deeply committed to preserving the unique charm and nostalgic presence that Pop’s Corn Crib has brought to Crystal Lake over the years,” Garcia said in a letter to the City Council.

“It is my intent not only to carry on the established Pop’s Corn Crib name, but also to maintain the iconic look and feel that residents and visitors alike have come to love. I recognize the important place this establishment holds in the community and am dedicated to ensuring that its traditions continue while also investing in its future.”

Garcia was met with an enthusiastic response from City Council members to the business’ continued legacy. Council member Ellen Brady said she hopes the iconic popcorn balls will remain the same.

“I have been to Pop’s Corn Crib since I was a small girl,” Brady said. “I hope you’re not going to do anything different with those popcorn balls. They are a staple in our family.”

Garcia hopes to be open for the Johnny Appleseed Festival, which takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, with a new Taste of Downtown running until 8 p.m.

“That’s our goal, our North Star,” he said.

If he cannot make the tight turnaround, Garcia said he hopes to have a “limited menu” for the downtown Festival of Lights Parade this holiday season.