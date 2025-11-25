Nothing gray about Cary-Grove’s season-opening win over Johnsburg

Cary-Grove's Dylan Dumele drives to the basket between Johnsburg's Jayce Schmitt (left) and Josh Kaunas (right) during the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, at Johnsburg High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Cary-Grove’s new boys basketball uniforms proved more than all right, even though they weren’t white.

The Trojans unveiled light gray uniforms in their season opener against the host school in the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Shootout on Monday night.

“They’re awesome. They’re sharp,” C-G coach Adam McCloud said.

Unfortunately for the Trojans, they were required to wear white uniforms since they were the designated home team. C-G was assessed a two-shot technical foul before tipoff, but Johnsburg missed both free throws.

It took the Trojans awhile to look comfortable in their new threads, but they looked sharp in more ways than one in the final quarter in pulling out a 62-55 win over Johnsburg.

“The referees came to me a minute before the game started and said, ‘Are these your white uniforms?’ I’m like, ‘No, they’re our gray uniforms,’ ” McCloud said. “It’s a silly rule, but they enforced the rule the right way. I can’t blame the officials. They didn’t make the rule.”

Veteran Adam Bauer, C-G’s 6-foot-7 senior forward/center, scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, and three other starters scored in double figures for the Trojans.

Senior guard Dylan Dumele scored nine of his 15 points in the fourth quarter for the Trojans, who led 40-39 after three.

Dumele can appreciate getting off to a good start after he missed seven games early last season with mononucleosis.

“Hundred percent,” Dumele said with a smile.

C-G’s inauspicious start included more than the wrong-colored uniforms. Johnsburg closed the opening quarter with an 11-2 run, spurred by point guard Jarrel Albea’s three baskets, and led 21-10.

The Trojans then tightened up defensively, limiting the Skyhawks to five field goals (three 3-pointers) in the middle two quarters. C-G took command midway through the fourth when AJ Berndt (10 points) hit Brady Bauer (11 points) for a left-corner 3, before Adam Bauer scored on a putback to extend the Trojans’ lead to 54-45 with 3:06 left.

“I think we played some unselfish basketball,” said Dumele, whose fourth quarter included his second 3-pointer of the game. “In the first half we weren’t sharing the ball. The second half we started moving it more, screening for people to get shots. That was the key, for sure.”

Jayce Schmitt, the Skyhawks’ two-time all-conference guard and top scorer from last season, scored all eight of his points (two 3s) in the final 2:20. He picked up three fouls in the first half and then got his fourth a minute into the third and sat the rest of the quarter.

Trey Toussaint scored a team-high 17 points for the Skyhawks, sinking 10 of 11 free throws and hitting a 3-pointer.

“Lot of stretches without a basket,” Johnsburg coach Mike Toussaint said of his team. “They’re a good defensive team, and it’s the first game. I thought we got looks. We had some bad turnovers, and it’s hard to score when our leading scorer from last year is sitting on the bench for half the game.”

Josh Kaunas, a 6-6 junior who started last season, had 11 points (three 3s) and five rebounds for Johnsburg.

“I thought Kaunas played outstanding on their big guy [Adam Bauer],” Toussaint said. “I thought that was just a great matchup.”

Albea scored all nine of his points in the first quarter. Ashton Stern’s eight points included two 3s.

Schmitt’s second 3-pointer got the Skyhawks to within 59-55 with 24 seconds left, but Dumele knocked down two free throws and Berndt split two to finish off C-G’s season-opening win.

“I don’t feel like we played as well as I thought we would,” McCloud said. “I think the effort was there, but I just don’t feel like we executed very well. We were taking too many isolation opportunities, instead of moving the ball. We have a lot of guys who can make plays, and I feel like sometimes guys are trying too hard to help us, instead of just trusting their teammates.”