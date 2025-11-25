Man charged with firing gun from car in Cary is detained over 1 year later

A man charged with firing a gun from a car in Cary last year has been denied pretrial release.

Christopher L. Bolton, 24, of Streamwood, was charged with aggravated assault and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to court records. A warrant was served Monday, after which Bolton was ordered to remain detained by Judge Justin Hansen, according to court records.

The charges stem from a shot being fired from a car at another car and its inhabitants, which authorities said happened on March 23, 2024 along Cary-Algonquin Road in Cary.

According to an indictment filed in McHenry County court, Colin L. Williams, 23, of Cary, was the driver of the car. He was charged with two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000, leaving the scene of a crash and improper lane use, court records show. Williams was released from jail with conditions in May, according to court records.

According to the McHenry County State’s Attorney’ Office, Williams drove around another vehicle and into oncoming traffic and, when stopped at a red light, the other vehicle drove past and yelled for Williams to slow down. In response, Williams struck the other vehicle from behind and “drove off the road, attempting to drive around the other vehicle,” according to a state’s attorney’s news release.

“At that time, Bolton fired three rounds from a firearm registered to him from inside the vehicle,” the state’s attorney’s office said in the release. “The vehicle Bolton was in then entered the roadway, striking the other vehicle causing it to crash.”

According to the complaint, Bolton “put three people in danger of being shot.”

The suspects fled on foot, and multiple police K-9s and a drone were used to search for the men, according to Cary Police Department news release at the time.

Court records show Williams also has two open cases for allegedly failing to notify Cary police of an email address he uses and failing to notify police of leaving his Cary address for three or more days as a registered sex offender.

An arraignment for Bolton is scheduled for Dec. 2. Williams’ next court appearance is set for Jan. 7, according to court records.