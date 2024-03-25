Gunman who shot at a car in Cary still at large as of Monday

Cary police said Monday they are still investigating and looking for men involved in a vehicle shooting Saturday night.

The Cary Police Department responded to a call about 11 p.m. Saturday regarding occupants of a car shooting at another car and its occupants, according to a news release from the department.

A complainant told officers that they were driving their car near the intersection of West Main Street and Cary-Algonquin Road when another car “began driving erratically close to their vehicle,” Deputy Chief Scott Naydenoff said in the release.

Both cars began driving south on Cary-Algonquin Road, and there was a “brief verbal exchange” between the occupants of both vehicles.

The “offending vehicle” drove off the road and stopped near the intersection of Cary-Algonquin Road and Harper Avenue after making contact with the other vehicle, according to the release.

An occupant fired “at least one round from a handgun in the direction of the other involved vehicle,” Naydenoff said in the release.

Police recovered an expended shell on the road, and it is alleged that as many as five rounds were fired, according to the release.

The complainant said four men exited the offending vehicle and fled on foot. Multiple police K-9s and a drone were used to search for the men, according to the release.

“During the search, preliminary information identified a possible suspect in the incident,” Naydenoff said in the release. “The search was concluded, the scene was processed, and officers continued investigating the possibility of this individual’s involvement in the incident.”

No one has been arrested, and the shooting remained under investigation as of Monday, police said. There is no evidence that there is a continued threat to the public, Naydenoff said in the release.

The suspects are described as males between the ages of 16 and 22, police said in an earlier release.

The Cary Police Department asks anyone with information – including but not limited to doorbell or security video footage – in the area west of Cary-Algonquin Road, north of Klasen Road, east of Route 31 and south of Route 14 during the time of the incident to call the Cary Police Department’s Investigations Section at 847-639-2341.

The Lake and McHenry County sheriff’s offices and police departments from Algonquin, Crystal Lake, Lake in the Hills and McHenry assisted in the search.

Cary police released a statement at 11:40 p.m. Saturday that police were investigating the incident in the area of Cary-Algonquin Road and Harper Avenue. At the time, police had warned residents in the following subdivisions to lock their doors, remain inside and report suspicious activity: Country Commons, Fox Trails, Sienna Point, Greenfields, Cimarron and Cambria.

