WWII hero, D-Day pilot celebrates 106th birthday with gift of newly renovated home

Individuals and contractors who helped renovate World War II veteran Ed Berthold's home to be more accessible sing him "Happy Birthday" on his 106th birthday. (Michelle Meyer)

With American flags lining his driveway, World War II U.S. Army Air Corps pilot Edward “Bud” Berthold arrived on his 106th birthday to his newly renovated home, completed by volunteers and donations.

Called “The Bud Project,” a group of supporters and contractors, spearheaded by veterans-focused nonprofit VetsRoll, collaborated to complete dozens of upgrades, repairs and refittings to make Berthold’s McHenry County home wheelchair-accessible.

World War II veteran Ed Berthold, left, stands with VetsRoll President Mark Finnegan who help renovate Berthold's home to be more accessible. (Michelle Meyer)

Dozens of people who helped complete the project were there to celebrate the unveiling of his big birthday present this week.

“I can’t believe it,” Berthold said while touring his bathroom that features a wheelchair-accessible shower.

The work includes a new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system; new bathroom fixtures, doors and cabinets; updated electrical wiring and plumbing; a new gas meter and lines; an Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant ramp and landings; a new roof; a new driveway; and cleaned-up landscaping.

Berthold should be able to move in this weekend, said U.S. Coast Guard auxiliary commander and Algonquin Township Supervisor Richard Tado. Tado, a friend of Berthold, helped get the project started when he noticed a desperate need for upgrades to Berthold’s bathroom.

World War II veteran Ed Berthold, left, thanks contractors who help renovate his home to be more accessible on his 106th birthday. (Michelle Meyer)

Berthold is a decorated veteran who co-piloted a mission to bomb the town bridge of St. Lô in France on D-Day. In total, Berthold flew 35 missions over France and Germany at age 24. Last year, he was able to revisit the D-Day battlefield in Normandy, France, for the 80th anniversary with the nonprofit organization Best Defense Foundation. He was also recently featured in Shaw Local’s special Thank You, Veterans section for Veterans Day.

Berthold has lived in his home for more than 60 years. His daughter, who is in her 70s, is his primary caregiver, Tado said.

Once Berthold is moved back in, finishing touches will be added, such as grab bars and a foldable seat for the bathroom, said general contractor Lindsay Grace of Crystal Lake-based TriStone Development.

To complete the day, Elgin American Legion Post 57 hosted a birthday party for Berthold, where he was honored with an initiation pin and membership to the legion. All members over the age of 90 are welcomed as honorary members, Post Commander Dennis Beach said.

Organizers are still aiming to raise funds to cover the estimated total cost of $70,000. If they can surpass the goal, the team will donate money to a “legacy fund” for Berthold to have for future medical expenses and funeral expenses, Tado said.

Veteran Network Committee in Northern Illinois was able to secure a grant with Home Depot that helped cover expenses, Vice President Doug Katz said. The group places flags and flagpoles in the yards of veterans at no charge, and was looking to place one for Berthold when they got involved with the project.

World War II veteran Ed Berthold, right, looks at his newly renovated bathroom that was made to be more accessible. (Michelle Meyer)

Fundraising efforts will continue until Thanksgiving. As of Thursday, the project has collected over $16,000 of the $70,000 goal. Donations can be made to The Bud Project through the GoFundMe webpage at bit.ly/TheBudProject.