Nearly 4 acres of marshland consumed by fire Saturday near Cary

A firefighter works to extinguish a blaze that consumed almost 4 acres of marshland Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, near Cary. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

A fire Saturday near Cary consumed almost 4 acres of marshland before firefighters brought it under control.

The Cary Fire Protection District was called to the area near West Rawson Bridge and Crystal Lake roads at 3:13 p.m. Saturday, Cary Fire Protection District spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the rear of a home in the 6300 block of West Rawson Bridge Road when they arrived, Vucha said.

Fire crews went to the backyard and found “heavy fire traveling through the cattails behind the residence and extending into the surrounding marshland,” Vucha said.

Crews deployed hose lines and brought portable water supplies to the area.

“A rural water supply operation was proactively established at the roadway due to the unknown amount of water that would be needed,” Vucha said.

The fire was under control within 90 minutes, but “nearly 4 acres of limited access marshland were consumed by fire,” Vucha said. Fire crews started clearing the scene about 6 p.m. after final hots pots had been extinguished.

“No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation,” Vucha said.