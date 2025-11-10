All about that new roundabout art in Woodstock – and the artist’s response to critics

“Whorled," Woodstock’s first permanent roundabout sculpture by local artist Bobby Joe Scribner, was recently installed at the Lake Avenue/South Street/Madison Street roundabout. The 16-foot tree-like sculpture symbolizes creativity, growth and Woodstock’s deep connection to the natural environment. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

There’s no missing the new artwork that’s been installed in the center of a roundabout in Woodstock.

The steel structure in the roundabout, where Lake Avenue and Madison and South streets meet, extends 20 feet into the air with long steel tentacles that seem to reach to the sky.

Here are a few things to know about the new public art:

What is it?

The sculpture is by Woodstock artist Bobby Joe Scribner, who named it “Whorled.” He said the name is a play on words, as it sounds like “world” and “whirl.”

“Whorled," Woodstock’s first permanent roundabout sculpture by local artist Bobby Joe Scribner, was recently installed at the Lake Avenue/South Street/Madison Street roundabout. The 16-foot tree-like sculpture symbolizes creativity, growth and Woodstock’s deep connection to the natural environment. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The sculpture is made of steel. Scribner didn’t have an exact calculation of how much steel was used but he said he tries to minimize waste. The work is 16 feet tall and it sits on a 4-foot base.

In order to make make the sculpture stable and wind-resistant, it had to be heavier the bottom, and it took some time to engineer, Scribner said.

How much wind can “Whorled” withstand?

“Anything short of a tornado,” Scribner said.

How much did it cost and how long did it take?

The sculpture came with a $60,000 price tag, half of which the city of Woodstock contributed and half of which came from private donations, according to the city.

Scribner said it took him the better part of a year to make the sculpture.

“I chipped away at it,” Scribner said, adding he used his own two hands.

The Woodstock City Council approved a letter of intent with Scribner in March 2024. The city has put a Christmas tree in the roundabout during the holidays in recent years, but Scribner’s sculpture is the first permanent installation in that spot.

What has the reaction been?

Social media reaction has been mixed, with some people calling the art a welcome addition and others saying it’s too expensive, unnecessary and a potential distraction for drivers. A few people called it ugly.

Regarding the public’s response, Scribner said you can’t please everyone and that he hasn’t really read the comments.

He said people can have knee-jerk reactions to new public art, and it can take time for people to “digest” new things.

“I just make the sculpture,” Scribner said. He can’t control the reaction, though he said he’s received positive feedback.

Scribner’s art isn’t the first public sculpture to get a frosty reception. Scribner pointed to the Pablo Picasso work in downtown Chicago, saying that sculpture was negatively received at first but has since become iconic. The untitled work was installed in 1967.

“Whorled," Woodstock’s first permanent roundabout sculpture by local artist Bobby Joe Scribner, was recently installed at the Lake Avenue/South Street/Madison Street roundabout. The 16-foot tree-like sculpture symbolizes creativity, growth and Woodstock’s deep connection to the natural environment. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

As for “Whorled” in Woodstock, Scribner said “more people will grow to like it over time.”

Most of Scribner’s work involves abstract figures. He said he aims to build sculptures that come with layers of meaning, but he doesn’t like to explain too much about them and prefers to let people bring their own ideas. This was his first time designing something for a roundabout.

“I hope people enjoy it,” Scribner said, adding strove to make something lyrical and uplifting, but that will be in the eye of the beholder.

Mayor Mike Turner called the new piece “a striking new landmark that captures Woodstock’s creative spirit. Art invites different thoughts and interpretations, and this piece will inspire curiosity and conversation about our community.”

Could more roundabout art be on the way to Woodstock?

It is also possible for more roundabout art to come to Woodstock in the future, as the Route 47 widening project is slated to add several roundabouts to the corridor, including at Lake Avenue, McConnell Road and Judd Street/Irving Avenue.