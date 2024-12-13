What you need to know about the Route 47 widening in Woodstock - and those roundabouts

Logs are piled alongside Route 47 on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Woodstock as tree removal continues in preparation for the Route 47 construction project. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The long-anticipated Route 47 widening project through Woodstock is starting next year. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s planned?

The project along Route 47, a state highway, entails widening the road to add another lane in each direction, as well as install a mixed-use path on the east side of the road. A sidewalk is planned for the west side, in addition to roundabouts at the Lake Avenue, McConnell Road and Judd Street-Irving Avenue intersections, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation website for the project.

[ Woodstock braces for 2-year Route 47 roadwork project ]

When does work begin and how long will it last?

Tree removal starts this week and is expected to run through the end of March, and drivers should keep an eye out for lane closures during this period. Woodstock City Manager Roscoe Stelford said IDOT will award bids to the contractor or contractors in the coming spring, with the construction work anticipated to begin around June. The city expects road work to continue for two years.

Where will the roadwork be happening?

The widening will be done over a stretch of roughly 2 miles, from Route 14 to Route 120, and work on that is expected to start in the spring.

IDOT hopes eventually to extending the widening three more miles north to Charles Road, but so far has secured the funding only for the southern stretch. Officials from the state agency have said they will consider funding for the northern segment from Route 120 to Charles Road in the future among similar improvement needs.

Will drivers need to use detours?

IDOT’s website says it plans to keep a lane in each direction open while the construction is ongoing, as well as keep access available to businesses and residences along the route. However, there could be times when drivers might need to use detours during roundabout construction.

How can drivers avoid the construction zone?

To get to downtown Woodstock from Crystal Lake, stay on Route 14 and turn right on Dean Street.

To reach points north of Route 120 from the south, people can take Raffel Road and cut over on Ware Road, or they can take Queen Anne Road and cut over on Banford Road to get to Raffel Road.

What is the price tag for the roadwork?

IDOT estimates its share of the Route 47 project will cost $58.6 million, $9.6 million of which is for land acquisition. The city will have to pay to relocate its utilities along the corridor, which is expected to cost about $13.8 million. The city also has to pay for some streetscape improvements with a $3.5 million price tag, but the city is seeking a $3 million grant to cover those costs.