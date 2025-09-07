More utility work coming to Woodstock Route 47 corridor ahead of delayed widening

A log and a cone are pictured along Route 47 in Woodstock May 22, 2025, in the area that is due to be widened starting next year, following a one-year delay. (Claire O'Brien)

Ahead of construction for the much-anticipated Route 47 widening project next year in the heart of Woodstock, motorists can expect ongoing utility work in the corridor.

Woodstock Engineering Director Chris Tiedt said Friday afternoon that ComEd is continuing its electric relocation work for the widening project.

“As of right now, ComEd has informed the City that they will begin working at the intersection of Route 47 and Lake Avenue, and they have indicated that they will only be working at one or possibly two intersections at a time, assessing the impacts their work is having on traffic and adjust accordingly,” Tiedt said.

Tiedt added work is also expected at Route 47’s intersections with Country Club Road, Irving Avenue/Judd Street and Route 120. ComEd anticipates it will take about two months to finish the work at the intersections.

ComEd spokesperson Lauren Huffman confirmed the utility company will relocate “underground and overhead infrastructure” at the intersections. She said it’s pretty common for ComEd to handle utility relocation work on large projects.

“Throughout the project, we will remain in close coordination with the City of Woodstock, IDOT and other project stakeholders to ensure all work is completed safely, efficiently, and with minimal disruption to residents,” the ComEd official said.

Work will generally be done between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, though crews may be out Saturdays as needed, the city said on its Facebook page.

Drivers can expect lane shifts and closures while ComEd does its work. Drivers should keep an eye out for flaggers and signage and allow extra travel time.

Route 47 construction is expected to begin next year, following a one-year delay after bids came in millions of dollars over estimates, officials have said. The widening will run from Route 14 and Route 120, a distance of a little over two miles.

Lake Avenue, Judd Street/ Irving Avenue and McConnell Road are expected to have roundabouts at their intersections with Route 47 after construction is complete.

In addition to the ComEd work, construction crews will be resurfacing Route 47 from Route 176 south of town to Cobblestone Way on the south side of town this fall. That stretch is south of the widening. Crews are also resurfacing Route 120 from its terminus at Route 14 to Route 47; the stretch runs through much of downtown Woodstock.

The city has agreed to pay $16 million for its share of the widening work, the bulk of which is for utility relocation along the corridor. The city also recently hired an outside firm to help them communicate updates and information to residents and businesses along the corridor.