Prairie Ridge’s Emaline Foster places 2nd, ties school record at IHSA Class 2A Girls Cross Country State Meet

Prairie Ridge’s Emaline Foster wins the girls varsity race of the McHenry County Cross Country Meet earlier this season at Emricson Par in Woodstock. Foster took second at Saturday's IHSA Class 2A Girls Cross Country State Meet. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Prairie Ridge sophomore standout Emaline Foster tied her team’s best individual finish at the IHSA Class 2A Girls Cross Country State Meet on Saturday morning, placing runner-up at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Including Foster, Prairie Ridge had three All-State medalists. Sophomore Anneke Dam (17:29.21) took 12th and freshman Maia Lancaster (17:35.57) took 18th. Both times were personal records.

The Wolves took third out of 28 teams, which tied the 2018 and 2019 teams for best finish in school history. Glenwood earned the 2A title, followed by St. Francis in second and Prairie Ridge in third. Crystal Lake South took ninth and Cary-Grove was 17th.

Emmie Foster (Joe Aguilar)

Foster, who missed her freshman year because of injury, placed second in 16:47.14, trailing only 2A state champion Sydney Gertsen (16:34.79) of Montini. The Wolves speedster tied Rachel Soukup (2022) for the team’s best state finish ever.

Cary-Grove sophomore Alexandra Santoya (PR of 18:05.74) placed 38th, and South sophomore Caroline Lucas (18:06.56) was 40th. C-G’s Olivia Parker (PR of 18:27.90) was 57th, South’s junior Annalee Aarseth (PR of 18:42.93) was 72nd, and Prairie Ridge sophomore Sophia Gibson (PR of 18:44.48) was 76th.

South senior Laynie Ripley (19:01.33) was 95th, and Prairie Ridge junior Genevieve Torgerson (19:05.66) finished 100th.

South freshman Abigail Magadan (PR of 19:19.47) finished in 120th, C-G freshman Isabella Frangiamore (PR of 19:25.79) was 130th, and Prairie Ridge freshman Emily LaPorte (PR of 19:39.67) was 143rd. C-G sophomore Isabella Limburg (19:43.02) took 148th.

Class 3A State Meet: At Peoria, Jacobs freshman Lennox Szymonik earned All-State honors in her state debut by taking 10th overall with a time of 16:52.97. York sophomore Karlin Janowski claimed the top prize in 3A (16:10.00).

Even with a Top 10 finish, Szymonik said she was shooting even higher.

“It went pretty well, but it could have gone better,” she said. “I tried going out with the lead pack and they went out really fast, so that was pretty hard to hang on. I just tried to hang on as long as I could, and just made sure I finished with everything I had left.”

Jacobs’ Lennox Szymonik runs at the Fox Valley Conference Cross Country Meet earlier this season at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Szymonik said this was her favorite year of cross country.

“I really loved cross country this year,” Szymonik said. “This has definitely been my favorite year. I love all my teammates, and my coaches are amazing. I just hope to keep improving my times, and hopefully by senior year I can get top 5.

“I know I can keep improving every single year.”

Junior Haley Rahman took 40th with a PR of 17:31.23 to pace Huntley, which took 17th out of 28th teams. Jacobs finished 19th. Also Huntley, junior Morgan Sauber (PR of 17:33.95) was 45th and senior Isabella Ciesla (17:44.93) was 63rd.

Hampshire sophomore Reese Long placed 61st with a PR of 17:41.96.

Jacobs senior Mackenzie Cronin (18:19.81) was 137th and freshman teammate Dani Soto (PR of 18:24.91) was 148th.

Class 1A State Meet: At Peoria, Johnsburg sophomore Clara Nicoline placed 72nd with a PR of 18:50.79. Sandwich senior Sunny Weber claimed her second state championship in as many years with a PR of 15:54.42. Weber won the Class 2A title last season.

Freshman Khloe Lundy was 115th with a PR of 19:39.03 to pace Richmond-Burton. The Rockets finished 29th out of 30 teams.

Boys

Class 2A State Meet: At Peoria, Cary-Grove senior Jameson Tenopir (14:39.86) placed 13th, Woodstock senior Ellery Shutt (14:42.79) was 18th and Crystal Lake Central senior Amana Omale (PR of 14:46.47) took 22nd to earn All-State honors. Civic Memorial’s Max Weber won the 2A state championship (14:08.54).

Cary-Grove's Jameson Tenopir runs during the Bill Dawson Invitational earlier this season at Warren Township High School. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Tenopir, who just missed medaling at state last year (28th in 3A), missed about three weeks earlier this year with a stress injury of the foot. He made his return at regionals and then took eighth at sectionals to qualify for state.

“I was nervous after regionals because that performance was far from where I wanted to be,” Tenopir said, “but it all ended up good and I made a big jump at sectionals and another big jump at state.”

Tenopir, who will run next year at St. Louis University, had to change his senior season goals after suffering the injury. That caused him to miss the Fox Valley Conference Meet, at which he was runner-up in 2024.

“At the start of the season this wasn’t where I expected to be,” Tenopir said. “I wanted to be in contention to win state. ... Today, I was looking to have fun and place top 25, and I easily cleared that goal.”

Shutt placed ninth at state last year and was hoping for another top-10 finish or more. The Blue Streaks senior said he had a near-perfect race going, until about 200 meters left.

At that point, he was in 12th place.

“I locked up with 200 [meters] to go, and more than a few guys passed me that I wish I could have beaten, but you can’t look back,” said Shutt, who won the Kishwaukee River Conference title this year and was runner-up to Omale at regionals. “[Today] was the hardest race I’ve ever raced. It’s crazy to even be in a race like that where I can add to the level of competition that those guys were racing.”

Despite the final stretch, Shutt was happy with his day and high school career.

“I was looking to be top 10 and run a PR, and neither of those happened but it was a good day nonetheless,” Shutt said. “I’m just going to look back and realize all the relationship and friendships I’ve made, knowing that I’m surrounded by a bunch of great people. The friendships are what’s really going to mean the most to me.”

Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt finishes the McHenry County Boys Cross Country Meet earlier this sweason at Emricson Park in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Omale, who started running cross country just two years ago, earned All-State honors after placing 85th as a junior. Earlier this season, he won the FVC Meet.

Saturday’s race was another animal, he said.

“This was the most competitive 2A race ever,” Omale said. “I got out really fast, and I remember being in the lead at one point. I did not want to hold back. First mile, I came out aggressive in a 4:43. Second mile, I started to lose momentum and speed.

“The last downhill, I kind of let myself carry down to save my kick, and the last straight I just went all out. ... I was in a world of pain, but I’m really glad for it.”

Crystal Lake South senior Joseph Gonzalez (PR of 15:06.40) took 38th, topping his 48th-place finish last year. Crystal Lake Central senior Reed Mihelich (15:30.44) was 85th and junior teammate Chase Teresi (15:46.00) was 116th.

Also for the Tigers, junior Finn Godlewski (PR of 15:52.87) was 131st, freshman Daniel Polston (PR of 15:52.88) was 132nd and junior Oliver Lavaty (15:53.78) was 135th. Crystal Lake Central was 15th out of 28 teams.

South freshman Logan Aarseth (16:01.89) was 146th.

Class 1A State Meet: At Peoria, Johnsburg sophomore Grady Smith took 11th and earned All-State honors for the second year in a row with a personal-best time of 14:57.26. Gillespie senior Chaz Oberkfell won the 1A title in 14:32.10.

Smith finished ninth at state as a freshman but beat last year’s time by over seven seconds.

Junior Micah Klos (16:15.33) was 123rd for Johnsburg, which took 25th out of 30 teams. Sophomore Cayden Moran (PR of 16:19.65) was 135th for the Skyhawks.

Richmond-Burton junior Gavin McInnis was 66th with a PR of 15:45.29. Marian Central sophomore Oliver Ebel (PR of 16:20.57) was 136th.

Class 3A State Meet: At Peoria, Dundee-Crown junior Logan Grey placed 57th with a PR of 14:55.60 to lead all local runners. Downers Grove North senior Philip Cupial won the 3A state championship in 14:03.20.

Huntley freshman (PR of 15:05.90) Joseph Sittler was 87th for the Red Raiders, who took 26th of 28 teams. McHenry senior Myles Wagner (PR of 15:07.40) also placed in the top 100 in 92nd.

Huntley senior Andrew Raistrick (PR of 15:33.00) was 151st, senior Nathan Sauber (15:34.40) was 159th and sophomore Mark Omoniyi (PR of 15:36.80) was 163rd. Senior Logan Barreto (PR of 15:51.70) was 188th and freshman Joseph Zawacki (15:52.10) was 191st.

This story will be updated.