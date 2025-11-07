Woodstock’s Records Department record shop moving again to larger space

The Records Department record store near Woodstock Square has outgrown its space for the second time in its roughly two-year run.

The store got its start in the Woodstock Old Courthouse business incubator in 2023, but quickly outgrew that space and relocated to a nearby storefront at 216 Main Street in the summer of 2024.

About a year and a half later, the record store is planning to leave the Square area in search of more space for records and people.

“We have just outgrown” the current space, said Kelly Sacco, who co-owns the records store.

Her husband and fellow store owner, Michael Sacco, said it was “starting to burst apart at the seams.”

The move to 315 E. South Street, just off the Madison Street/Lake Avenue/South Street roundabout, is planned for mid-February, Kelly Sacco said.

The Records Department moved to 216 Main Street in Woodstock July 2, 2024. (Photo provided by Kelly Sacco)

Michael Sacco said the store would not move before Groundhog Day. The plan is to celebrate the festivities with everyone and stick around to get the word out about the move.

Groundhog Day is also the couple’s wedding anniversary, and Woodstock Willie, the mascot, officiated the ceremony in 2024 on the steps of the Old Courthouse with the help of city councilmember and Groundhog Days committee member Melissa McMahon.

The store has announced the upcoming move on social media, and Kelly Sacco said customers are being told about the relocation when they come to visit. The reception has been “overwhelmingly positive,” Kelly Sacco said, adding everyone is excited about the move.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” Kelly Sacco said, adding that the move is conducive to the store’s vision.

Her husband said “it’s very humbling to see the community” continue to support the store.

The 315 E. South Street building has been used for offices, studios and restaurants in the past, city officials said, but it has age, deterioration and outdated building system issues.

The developer, 315 E. South Street LLC, which is managed by local developer Lauren Palsgrove, is investing $414,000 in property acquisition, full interior rehabilitation, mechanical, accessibility, life-safety and electrical upgrades and facade improvements, city officials said.

The currently vacant building is in a tax-increment finance district, or TIF, and the city has agreed to reimburse the developer up to $50,000, the funding for which would come from some of the incremental property tax revenue from the site.

Palsgrove said in part in a city news release: “This building sits at such a strategic and welcoming spot right at the roundabout that ushers people into the historic downtown and it feels like the perfect place to invest in Woodstock’s continued growth.

Palsgrove added: “I remember taking my driver’s test under the historic train bridge and coming downtown for a cozy meal or a leisurely stroll through the shops, so it is incredibly special to now play a part in shaping this key corner of town. Partnering with the City of Woodstock allows us to showcase the beauty of the building and create a space that adds to the vibrancy in the community. Downtown Woodstock continues to grow and come alive, and we are thrilled to be part of that momentum.”

Records at the Woodstock Records Departments store. (Claire O'Brien)

Michael Sacco said the Records Department was exploring another idea earlier this year. The store talked to the city and the new building owner separately later talked to the city. The city mentioned the Records Department to the new owner, Sacco said, and “that’s how we connected.”

City Manager Roscoe Stelford said in the release: “This project represents exactly the kind of locally driven reinvestment we envisioned when establishing the Downtown and Route 47 TIF District. By partnering with a local developer to bring an underused property back to life, we’re strengthening our downtown core and setting the stage for new economic activity.”