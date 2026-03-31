Whiteside County property transfers for March 23-27, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Sinnissippi Centers Inc and Spf Development Corp to Kyle T Young and Ivonne P Young, 1 Parcel: 11-13-100-024, $35,678

Nicole L Tucker and Brian M Tucker to Crystal L Crow, 15581 HIGHLAND DR, STERLING, $207,000

Abbott Farm Llc to Laverne Newendyke, 1 Parcel in Ustick Township: 02-32-200-005, $204,819

Christopher M Norberg to Tmhl Llc, 1 Parcel in Hopkins Township: 10-35-300-009, $115,000

Justin A Cutter to Jessica Cutter, 1205 1ST STREET E, STERLING, $100,000

Ralph S Weaver to Thomas Spitzfaden, 2 Parcels in Portland Township: 19-36-400-006 and 19-36-400-008, $325,000

Steven R Smith and Lynne A Riggen to Tegan Parr, 11 ELM CT, PROPHETSTOWN, $158,000

Lyman F Gilbert Jr and Pamela A Gilbert to Michael Carrier Jr, 1005 HERMES DRIVE, ROCK FALLS, $255,000

Karen L Dever to Patricia L Meyer, 204 WASHINGTON STREET S, TAMPICO, $76,000

Acretrader 174 Llc to Farmland Reserve Inc, 1 Parcel in Hahnaman Township: 23-33-100-004, $5,143,240

Janet Stores to Teke & Associates Inc, 301 4TH ST, UNIT 4, FULTON, $121,500

Quit Claims

Natural Land Institute to Steven K Ufkin and Kathy J Ufkin, 1 Parcel in Hopkins Township: 10-31-400-004, $0.00

Christinia R Garcia to Juan H Gonzales, 911 5TH ST W, STERLING, $0.00

James R Graehling to James R Graehling Trust, 1 Parcel in Genesee Township: 04-01-200-002, $0.00