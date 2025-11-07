2025 IHSA state cross country preview: McHenry County runners set to run this weekend at Detweiller Park

The IHSA Boys and Girls Cross Country State Meet begins Saturday morning at Detweiller Park in Peoria, with many McHenry County area teams and individuals set to compete across Class 1A, 2A and 3A.

Here is a look at local runners competing this weekend. More meet info can be found at IHSA.org.

Girls

Class 3A

Huntley: Isabella Ciesla, sr.; Brynn Early, fr.; Ella Farquhar, so.; Cori Kilvinger, sr.; Aspen Maldonado, sr.; Haley Rahman, jr.; Morgan Sauber, jr.; Ellisyn Shorey, fr.; Isabelle Singer, so.; Gabrielle Sweeney, sr.

Jacobs: Mackenzie Cronin, sr.; Julia Fenton, so.; Lauren Grenlie, jr.; Isabella Hooper, jr.; Jamie Lakeman, so.; Matylda Maciejczyk, sr.; Britney Mahoney, fr.; Amisha Schlicht, jr.; Hannah Singer, sr.; Dani Soto, fr.; Olivia Stanojev, sr.; Lennox Szymonik, fr.; Rylie Warczak, sr.; Alex Zaucha, fr.

Individuals: Reese Long, Hampshire, so.

Worth noting: Four-time defending Fox Valley Conference champion Huntley, along with runner-up Jacobs, advanced to state as teams. For the first time in the same year, the Red Raiders’ girls and boys teams will run at state. … Ciesla was 10th at the Lake Park Sectional, while Sauber (17th) and Rahman (24th) earned top-25 finishes. Ciesla was third at the FVC Meet. Rahman was fourth, Sauber seventh and Kilvinger 11th. The Raiders won a regional title, led by Ciesla (third) and Rahman (fourth). Ciesla took 46th at state last year. … Szymonik, the FVC Meet individual runner-up, has enjoyed a standout freshman campaign for Jacobs, winning multiple races, including at Detweiller Park in 16:57.57. She was fourth at the Class 3A Hoffman Estates Sectional after winning a regional title. Teammate Cronin was 28th at sectionals. … Hampshire’s Long took 21st at sectionals to qualify. She was fifth at the FVC Meet. She also ran at state as a freshman.

Prairie Ridge’s Emmie Foster wins the Fox Valley Conference Girls Cross Country Meet earlier this season at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Class 2A

Cary-Grove: Bella McMorris, fr.; Molly Croghan, jr.; Isabella Frangiamore, fr.; Brook Gerstung, jr.; Maggie Jablonski, so.; Isabella Limburg, so.; Victoria Motisi, fr.; Olivia Parker, sr.; Grace Puhar, fr.; Alexandra Santoyo, so.; Leah Tatroe, fr.; Izzy Tillson, so.; Julia Valaitis, sr.; Lilly Vitullo, sr.

Crystal Lake South: Annalee Aarseth, jr.; Josie Baker, jr.; Lily Brooks, jr.; Alana Fluhr, sr.; Jessica Hough, so.; Ellie Lorenz, fr.; Caroline Lucas, so.; Abigail Magadan, fr.; Reagan Marsett, so.; Kiera O’Leary, so.; Cecilia Piemontese, jr.; Emme Reall, so.; Laynie Ripley, sr., Ellie Starnes, so.

Prairie Ridge: Shanzeh Abbas, sr.; Anna Baade, fr.; Carley Carrera, jr.; Lily Carrera, jr.; Anneke Dam, so.; Emmie Foster, so.; Sophia Gibson, so.; Maia Lancaster, fr.; Emily LaPorte, fr.; Maggie Marchyshyn, jr.; Savannah Monahan, sr.; Addison Sawyer, fr.; Genevieve Torgerson, jr.; Flynn Wolff, sr.

Worth noting: Prairie Ridge’s Foster, the FVC Meet individual champion, cruised to first place at the Lakes Sectional with a time of 16:40.12. She was also first at regionals, leading her team to second. She missed her freshman season with an injury. ... The Wolves took second as a team at sectionals and could challenge for a state title. Dam took fifth for Prairie Ridge, and Lancaster 10th at sectionals. Dam was fifth at regionals. … C-G’s Santoyo, who placed fourth at regionals, took 14th at the Lakes Sectional. Crystal Lake South’s Lucas was 20th, C-G’s Parker 25th and South’s Ripley 30th. ... Lucas was 34th at state last year. Ripley, O’Leary, Piemontese and Brooks also competed at state for South.

Class 1A

Richmond-Burton: Lilly Anderson, jr.; Emsley Augustyn, fr.; Olivia Liebich, so.; Khloe Lundy, fr.; Brooklyn Peterie, fr.; Madelyn Peterie, fr.; Penelope Tzavaras, jr.; Savannah Wells, sr.; Emerson Wold, sr.

Individuals: Clara Nicoline, Johnsburg, so.

Worth noting: Johnsburg’s Nicoline placed eighth at the Lisle Sectional to advance to state and is the only local individual qualifier in 1A. The Skyhawks sophomore finished runner-up at the KRC Meet to Sandwich’s Sunny Weber and was fourth at regionals. … R-B took sixth as a team at the Lisle Sr. Sectional to qualify as a team. Lundy led the Rockets in 12th. Lundy took fifth at the KRC Meet.

Boys

Class 3A

Huntley: Logan Barreto, sr.; Ryan Golembiewski, jr.; James Hennessey, so.; Isaac Ochoa, so.; Mark Omoniyi, so.; Andrew Raistrick, sr.; Nathan Sauber, sr.; Joseph Sittler, fr.; Brandon Thompson, jr.; Joseph Zawacki, fr.

Individuals: Logan Grey, Dundee-Crown, jr.; Myles Wagner, McHenry, sr.

Worth noting: Huntley, the FVC Meet runner-up to Crystal Lake Central, took the seventh and final spot at the Lake Park Sectional to qualify for state (its first time at state since 2018). The Red Raiders were led by Sittler in 25th and Sauber in 27th. Sittler was the team’s top runner at conference, placing seventh. Huntley won a regional title, led by Sittler, who was runner-up. Raistrick was fourth. … Grey has come on strong this postseason. The D-C junior was third in the FVC Meet and earned his state spot with a 20th-place finish at the Hoffman Estates Sectional. He was sixth at regionals. … McHenry’s Wagner was 23rd at the Hoffman Estates Sectional to qualify. He was runner-up at the FVC Meet, leading his team to third. He was sixth at regionals.

Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt finishes the McHenry County Boys Cross Country Meet earlier this season at Emricson Park in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Class 2A

Crystal Lake Central: William Barnett, jr.; Greyson Dobbels, jr.; Finn Godlewski, jr.; Will Komarnicki, fr.; Oliver Lavaty, jr.; Ethan McMahon, jr.; Reed Mihelich, sr.; Amana Omale, sr.; Daniel Polston, fr.; Brennen Reinhard, jr.; Chase Teresi, jr.; Johnny Vogelman, jr.

Individuals: Logan Aarseth, Crystal Lake South, fr.; Joseph Gonzalez, Crystal Lake South, sr.; Ellery Shutt, Woodstock, sr.; Jameson Tenopir, Cary-Grove, sr.

Worth noting: Crystal Lake Central was the lone local 2A team to reach state, placing fifth at the Lakes Sectional. The Tigers were led by Omale, the FVC Meet champion, in 11th with a time of 15:03.61. Omale’s Tigers were the FVC champion, ahead of runner-up Huntley. They won a regional title, led by Omale in first. McMahon was seventh. … Woodstock’s Shutt ran in 14:57.82 to take sixth at the Lakes Sectional, the area’s top finish. He was the KRC Meet champion, ahead of Johnsburg’s Grady Smith, to lead the Blue Streaks to the team title. He was runner-up to Omale at regionals, and returns to state after a ninth-place finish last year. … Tenopir (15:00.91) was eighth for C-G at the Lakes Sectional to qualify. He took 28th at state last year in 3A. … South’s Gonzalez – who was fourth at regionals – and Aarseth took 20th and 26th, respectively, at sectionals to advance. Gonzalez was 48th at state last year.

Class 1A

Johnsburg: Carson Klos, so.; Micah Klos, jr.; Sebastian Kostemaj, so.; Jared Lopez, sr.; Cayden Moran, so.; Grady Smith, so.; Richard Taylor-Terry, fr.

Individuals: Oliver Ebel, Marian Central, so.; Gavin McInnis, Richmond-Burton, jr.

Worth noting: Smith, the KRC Meet runner-up, ran in 15:53.17 to take second at the Lisle Sectional for Johnsburg, which advanced to state with a fourth-place finish. ... Micah Klos was seventh for the Skyhawks and Moran 19th. Smith also was runner-up at regionals, while Klos took fifth. Smith placed ninth at state last year as a freshman. … R-B’s McInnis was 10th at the Lisle Sectional, and Marian Central’s Ebel was 18th to qualify. McInnis, who also qualified for state last year, was sixth at regionals.