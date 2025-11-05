Dani Hopp takes over, Richmond-Burton rallies from a set down to beat Montini

A lackluster first set for Richmond-Burton didn’t sound the alarm.

In fact, the Rockets enjoy a challenge.

After a noncompetitive opening set against Montini in the Class 2A Boylan Sectional semifinals on Tuesday, Coastal Carolina commit Dani Hopp took over for second-seeded R-B, which bounced back for a 13-25, 25-20, 25-21 win against the top-seeded Broncos in Rockford.

“We knew this team could do it. We have a strong connection, and it was just a matter of going out there and doing what we know we can do,” said Hopp, who led all players Tuesday with 17 kills, including eight in the decisive third set. “It gives us a lot of excitement and momentum for our next match.”

The Rockets (31-7) will face No. 1 Rockford Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday for the sectional championship. R-B beat Rockford Christian 25-19, 18-25, 25-23 in a home match Oct. 2.

“That first game, we just played scared,” Rockets first-year coach Inger Freund said. “We were second-guessing ourselves. Second game, they turned it on – and that’s the team I know. They’re like the comeback queens. That’s been our mantra this year.

“I don’t know if they like the pressure, I certainly don’t, but they seem to thrive on that.”

Montini led the entire first set, led by junior middle blocker Moira Quirk (three blocks), who had four of her six kills, as the Broncos scored 10 of the last 14 points.

The script flipped in the final two sets, with the Rockets never trailing.

“I think anytime you win a first set and the score isn’t that close, I think the other team is going to be motivated, and your team has the tendency of maybe being a little overconfident,” said Broncos coach Erik Vogt, whose team claimed back-to-back regional titles.

“[R-B] came out hot, we just struggled, and we could never regain that lead. They play defense really well, and we made a few too many errors and couldn’t recover.”

Hopp, after four kills in the opening set, was on fire in the final two.

Wherever the Rockets junior outside hitter wanted to put the ball, she did. She had four consecutive points in the third set to turn a 11-10 lead into 15-10.

“I knew being safe with the ball wasn’t going to work. So when I went up to hit, it was just like, ‘Put the ball away,’ ” said Hopp, who also had nine digs and two blocks.

“We weren’t playing how we know how to play. It was just a matter of getting the energy up and pumping up our team to do it.”

Junior setter Josie Franckowiak had 29 assists and two kills for R-B, junior Lanee Cooley had nine digs, five assists and an ace, and senior Daniella Mazzola (block) and junior Reagan Wisniewski (two blocks), both middle blockers, posted six kills apiece.

Junior Zoe Freund had three kills and a block, and senior Sophia Komar finished with five kills, including the match-winner after the Rockets made several point-saving digs.

Richmond-Burton lost last year’s sectional semifinal to IC Catholic in three sets, which was on the minds of the Rockets on Tuesday.

“We really wanted it, and we’ve been working so hard for it,” said Franckowiak, whose Rockets won their third straight Kishwaukee River Conference title this year. “This is where we were stopped last year, so we definitely wanted to push past it. I definitely think that was the motive today. We never give up. We fight to the end.”

The Broncos ended the year at 23-13.

The team was led offensively Tuesday by sophomore outside hitter Micaela Haggerty with 11 kills and junior setter Avalyn DeKeyser with 26 assists and three blocks. Hope Garland had a match-high 19 digs.

Illinois-Chicago commit Francesca Lorenzo, playing in her last high school match, recorded eight kills.

“I think as a team we’ve progressed a lot,” Lorenzo said. “A lot of players from last year had to step up and take on bigger roles compared to last year. I think going in with a bunch of underclassmen, we were a little scared, but [Vogt] did a really good job of coaching us up.

“We had a better record than we did last year, and even though it didn’t go the way we wanted, I’m still proud of us. I think they’re going to be really successful again next year. I think they have all the tools to keep going.”

Vogt agrees with his 6-foot attacker.

“We return the majority of our starters, so the future is bright,” Vogt said. “It was a really good year for us. Taking second in the Catholic League is a really big accomplishment. I definitely think we’re trending upwards.”