McHenry County sheriff won’t be opposed in ′26 GOP primary for reelection bid

McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman waits in line at the McHenry County Clerk's Office Monday, Oct. 27 to file his paperwork to run for reelection in the Spring 2026 primary. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman is so far unopposed in his reelection bid following the close late Monday of candidate filing for the 2026 primary.

Tadelman, a Republican, filed to run for a second term at the earliest opportunity, on Oct. 27, and no one else from either major party filed to appear on the March 17 primary ballot.

It is possible Tadelman will have a general election opponent in November 2026 because parties can slate candidates after the primary.

McHenry County Board member Michael Skala, a Huntley Republican whose district includes much of the southwestern part of McHenry County, did not file to run for reelection – the only sitting county board member or countywide official to bow out.

Skala could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Skala had said earlier this year he planned to run for another term. But Skala, who chairs the County Board’s finance committee, was called out by the county GOP in a party resolution last month opposing the “lookback” property tax increase that the board is reviewing.

The county GOP’s resolution said Skala and County Administrator Peter Austin “are leading the committee in favor of the levy increase.”

Austin is retiring in January and will be replaced by Deputy County Administrator Scott Hartman.

The lookback option would reset the county’s property tax levy to about $73.8 million, where it was in 2023, before county voters approved a sales tax increase to fund the Mental Health Board that was supposed to result in a property tax levy decrease. County leaders reduced the levy last year, but the GOP and some county board members have argued taking the lookback means the county didn’t uphold its promise to the voters.

Diana Hartmann, the McHenry County Regional superintendent of schools, waits in line at the McHenry County clerk's office in Woodstock on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, to file her candidate forms to run for reelection in the 2026 spring primary. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

If Skala had filed to run again, he would have faced a primary challenge from former Huntley trustee Niko Kanakaris, who filed for the GOP nomination last week. In his campaign announcement, Kanakaris said on Facebook the county board district was a very conservative one and without mentioning Skala, wrote: “We don’t need a ‘Republican in name only’ who votes with the Democrats.”

At the time, Skala declined to comment and Kanakaris declined to elaborate on his comments and said he wanted to run a nice campaign.

County board member Gloria Van Hof, a Crystal Lake Democrat whose district includes much of the south central portion of the county, was the only person from either party who filed to run for that seat. Van Hof could have a general election opponent if someone is slated to run against her.

Regional Superintendent of Education Diana Hartmann, a Republican, was the only person to file to for that seat.

With Skala bowing out, GOP voters are expected to see two contested primaries next spring.

In District 7, which covers much of the central part of the county, incumbent Brian Sager of Woodstock faces a primary challenge from Jeff Schwartz. In District 8, which covers much of the northern and western parts of the county, incumbent Larry Smith of Harvard faces a primary challenge from Marengo Park Board President and Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Marty Mohr.

For the rest of the County Board, there are no contested primaries.

The Office of the McHenry County Clerk Joe Tirio reminded people in a Facebook post late Monday that the next election in the county is the March 17, 2026 primary. There was no election in Illinois Tuesday, despite voters in places like Virginia, New York and New Jersey heading to the polls.