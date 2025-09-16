Former Huntley trustee announces McHenry County Board run

Huntley Trustee Niko Kanakaris poses for a photo in the dining room of Niko's Red Mill Tavern in Woodstock in a Northwest Herald file photo. (Shaw Media)

Former Huntley Village Board member Niko Kanakaris is running for a seat on the McHenry County Board.

Kanakaris is challenging incumbent Republican Michael Skala, also of Huntley, in the March primary in County Board District 9.

Skala serves as the chair of the board’s finance committee and previously was on the Huntley School District 158 Board.

District 9 is located in southwestern McHenry County and includes all or parts of Marengo, Huntley, Lake in the Hills, Algonquin and Union.

In a post announcing his candidacy, Kanakaris said that his district is a “strong conservative” one.

“We don’t need a ‘Republican in name only’ who votes with the Democrats. It’s time for a change,” Kanakaris said, not mentioning Skala’s name.

Skala declined to comment on that statement.

Kanakaris, when asked about specifics with regard to his comments, also declined to elaborate or give examples, saying that he wants to run a nice campaign.

Kanakaris said he is “very pro-business” and supports law enforcement. He said nothing in particular made him decide to run.

“I’m not for increasing taxes,” Kanakaris said, adding that he would do everything in his power to avoid new taxes.

Kanakaris served as a Huntley trustee from 2007 to 2023, when he decided not to run again.

He told the Northwest Herald in 2022, after he opted against seeking another term, that the Interstate 90 interchange and Route 47 widening were among his favorite accomplishments during his time on the board. He said Wednesday that he loved and enjoyed his time on the board.

Kanakaris and his family own five eateries.

Assuming the announced candidates file their nominating petitions and make it onto the March ballot, this race won’t be the only contested primary for the County Board this election cycle. Marengo Park District board President Marty Mohr is challenging incumbent Republican Larry Smith in County Board District 8, which covers much of northern and western McHenry County.

Half of the County Board, as well as the treasurer, clerk, regional superintendent and sheriff, are up for election next year. Most County Board incumbents and all of the countywide officeholders have announced that they plan to run again.

All countywide officeholders are Republicans, and the party currently has a 15-3 supermajority on the board.

Nominating petitions for the March 17 primary election are already in circulation and are due to be filed between Oct. 27 and Nov. 3.