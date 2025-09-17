McHenry County fills top job from within its ranks

McHenry County promoted a familiar face to the county administrator role.

Scott Hartman, who is the deputy county administrator, was promoted to the county’s top nonelected job in a 17-0 McHenry County Board vote Tuesday evening.

The current county administrator, Peter Austin, announced last month that he is retiring after 20 years on the job.

Early in the meeting Tuesday, County Board Chair Mike Buehler, R-Crystal Lake, said it was his “honor and privilege” to bring Hartman’s nomination before the board.

An ad-hoc committee met last week about the county administrator appointment. Buehler said the committee started by looking internally, and it “quickly became obvious” Hartman was the “obvious choice.”

“I believe Scott is the perfect candidate to helm McHenry County, and he has my complete support and unyielding endorsement,” Buehler said.

The County Board didn’t discuss Hartman’s appointment before approving it, but Buehler congratulated Hartman after the vote and the board applauded. Board members also congratulated Hartman after the meeting.

“Scott’s work ethic and drive, and his deep institutional knowledge forged over 11 years as deputy county administrator, make him the best person by far to take McHenry County into the future,” Buehler said in a county news release.

A copy of the contract included in meeting documents indicates that Hartman’s base salary will be $230,000, with annual raises. The contract also would be amended automatically if there are salary adjustments provided or required by county compensation policies.

The County Board earlier this year approved a contract extension for Austin that would have run through 2029. Austin’s base salary in the new contract was $250,000.

Some on the board had issues with Austin’s new contract, which was approved 12-5 in February.

Austin will be retiring Jan. 2 and plans to work with Hartman in the meantime for a smooth transitions, county officials said.

“I’ve worked with many professionals during my 34 years of government service, but Scott’s level of dedication and integrity, and the passion he brings to public service, is unmatched,” Austin said in the release. “Retiring from McHenry County is bittersweet, but I know Scott will continue McHenry County’s culture of collaboration, innovation and fiscal responsibility. McHenry County will be in a very capable set of hands.”

Hartman has been the deputy county administrator since 2014. He began his service to the county in 2008, when he was appointed to its ethics commission. He became the staff liaison for the commission after accepting the deputy county administrator appointment and currently serves as chair of the Illinois City/County Management Association committee on professional conduct, according to the release.

Hartman also was a driving force in developing and implementing the county’s strategic plan, according to the release.

Previously, he was the city manager in Highwood, the village manager in Pingree Grove and served as the city administrator in Marengo for six years. Hartman graduated from Northern Illinois University with a master’s degree in public administration and graduated with honors from Thiel College in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Hartman, 53, has lived in the county for 20 years with his family.

“I am proud to have been a key contributor to many of McHenry County’s celebrated successes and strategic goals over the past 11 years,” Hartman said in the release. “I am honored by the trust and confidence that County Board Chairman Buehler and the McHenry County Board have placed in me to continue the professional excellence, commitment to good responsive government and collaborative spirit established by Mr. Austin.”