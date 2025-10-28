Pedestrian, 23, hit by car, killed in Johnsburg

The driver of a vehicle believed to have hit fatally struck a woman crossing the street near the Johnsburg Walmart Monday night is cooperating with the police investigation, Chief of Police Jason Greenwald said.

First responders were called at about 7:26 p.m. to Richmond Road-Route 31 and Running Brook Farm Boulevard for the report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. The vehicle was heading south on Richmond Road when the woman was hit, Greenwald said.

The pedestrian, a 23-year-old woman, was taken by the McHenry Township Fire Protection District to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, fire district Battalion Chief David Harwood said.

Authorities have not identified her.

The driver of the car involved was also taken to McHenry Hospital for evaluation, Harwood said, adding the adult male was in good condition but very shaken up.

The McHenry Police Department put out an alert via Nixel and social media at 8:16 p.m. asking motorists to avoid Richmond Road between Running Brook Farm and Shoppers Drive while the crash was investigated. That request was lifted at 12:31 a.m.