Pedestrian hit by car and killed is ID’d as Johnsburg woman

The person struck and killed by a car on Richmond Road Monday night in Johnsburg has been identified as a local woman.

Abigale Fugett, 23, was apparently struck by a vehicle as she crossed the intersection of Running Brook Farm and North Richmond Road, according to the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.

Fugett was taken by the McHenry Township Fire Protection District to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital following 7:26 p.m. incident, according to officials at the fire district.

The autopsy is set for Friday, Coroner Michael Rein said in a news release, adding his office is working with the Johnsburg Police and fire district on the investigation.

Johnsburg Chief of Police Jason Greenwald said the person driving the vehicle that struck Fugett is cooperating with the investigation.

Richmond Road-Route 31 was closed between Running Brook Farm and Shoppers Drive for nearly four hours while the crash was investigated, according to McHenry Police.