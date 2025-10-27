McHenry County sheriff, other officeholders file for reelection, so far with little opposition

McHenry County Clerk Joe Tirio (left) talks with McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman as Tadelman waits in line on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, at the McHenry County Clerk's Office in Woodstock to file his paperwork to run for reelection in next spring's primary. Tirio is also running for reelection as clerk. Both are Republicans. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Three of the four McHenry County countywide officeholders who are up for reelection next year filed Monday morning to run for another term.

Incumbent Sheriff Robb Tadelman, Treasurer Donna Kurtz, Regional Superintendent Diana Hartmann, all Republicans, filed their paperwork early Monday morning.

So far, only one person from either major party has filed to run against them or against Joe Tirio, the Republican county clerk and recorder whose term is also up next year.

Kurtz said she and her team have “made great accomplishments” during her term but added there is “still more work to do.”

Tadelman, who won election to the then-open seat in 2022, said it would be “nice to continue to serve,” adding “our work is not done.”

Tirio was busy Monday morning helping candidates file their nominating petitions. He opted not to file his own Monday but plans to seek another term in office.

Democrat Amin Karim, who lost to Kurtz in 2022, filed to run again for the treasurer seat. Karim was the first candidate in line Monday morning. He noted how divided the public is politically and said everyone needs to work together. He said he chose to run for treasurer because it is nonpolitical and bipartisan.

In addition to the countywide offices, nine of the 18 McHenry County Board members are up for reelection. All nine incumbents, seven of whom are Republicans, have said they plan to seek another term. The GOP enjoys a 15-3 supermajority on the board.

Of the incumbent county board members whose seats are up next year, Gloria Van Hof, D-Crystal Lake; Joe Gottemoller, R-Crystal Lake; Terri Greeno, R-Crystal Lake; Pamela Althoff, R-McHenry; and Larry Smith, R-Harvard, all showed up for filing Monday morning.

Incumbents Matt Kunkle, R-Algonquin; Carolyn Campbell, D-Crystal Lake; Brian Sager, R-Woodstock; and Michael Skala, R-Huntley have all confirmed to the Northwest Herald they plan to run again. None had filed as of Monday afternoon.

Assuming all of the candidates who filed make it on the ballot, Republican voters in District 8, Smith’s district which covers large parts of northern and western McHenry County, will have a contested primary.

Marty Mohr, who is the president of the Marengo Park District board and the chair of the Marengo Planning and Zoning Commission, filed to run for the seat Monday morning.

When asked about what prompted him to run, Mohr said Monday he was “tired of paying high taxes.”

Mohr added he wanted to be accountable to people. He said his district is huge and wanted to be sure it was fully represented. He said he would vote against the so-called lookback option that the county board is considering that would raise its property tax levy.

Smith said he enjoys being on the board, commended his board colleagues and said he’s looking forward to four more years. He also said it was probably his last time running and “one more hurrah.”

In District 9, which covers the southwestern portion of the county, former Huntley village trustee Niko Kanakaris also filed to run for that seat after previously confirming he planned to seek the nomination for a seat held by Skala, a fellow Republican.

In District 3, which the Democratic Campbell represents and which covers the south central part of the county, Republican Robert Reining is seeking his party’s nomination. In District 7, which Sager represents and covers much of the central part of the county, Democrat Patrick Shea is running.

In District 5, which is in the eastern portion of the county, Democrat Austin May filed to run for the seat Monday morning.

Candidates seeking county offices have until Nov. 3 to file at the county clerk’s office. State and federal candidates file with the state.

All of the Illinois state representatives and senators representing McHenry County are up this election cycle. All of the senators and all but one representative are Republicans.

Southeastern McHenry County is represented by Sen. Darby Hills, R-Barrington Hills; south central McHenry County by Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles; the southwestern, western and northern portions of the county by Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley; and central, eastern and northeastern McHenry County is represented by Sen. Craig Wilcox, R-McHenry.

DeWitte is not running again. Republicans Jessica Breugelmans and Danielle Penman filed to run for DeWitte’s seat Monday morning, as did Democrats Satnaam Singh Mago and Michele Clark, according to state records.

Hills filed for reelection Monday morning, and Democrat state Rep. Nabeela Syed also filed for Hills’ seat Monday morning.

Wilcox and Syverson are planning to run again and Karen Battaglia, a Democrat from Antioch, is running for Wilcox’s seat.

In the House, parts of the county are represented respectively by Reps. Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford; Steve Reick, R-Woodstock; Suzanne Ness, D-Crystal Lake; Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore; Martin McLaughlin, R-Barrington Hills; and Tom Weber, R-Lake Villa.

Sosnowski, Ness, Weber and Keicher all filed to run again Monday morning, according to state records. Reick and McLaughlin plan to run again. Democrats Erin Chan Ding and Maria Peterson filed to run for McLaughlin’s seat. Democrat Veronica Garcia-Martinez is running for Keicher’s seat.

The primary election is March 17.