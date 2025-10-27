Cause of death out for Spring Grove girl who perished after dental visit

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that a Spring Grove girl’s death in July came from complications in a dental extraction surgery.

The cause of death was listed as “complications of dental extraction surgery under sedation,” with “ARID1B gene mutation and multiple neurologic abnormalities” cited as contributing factors, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Sophie Farmer, 17, died July 24 following an unspecified incident at 875 E. Washington St. in Grayslake, the Northern Lakes Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Center.

Sophie was the daughter of Marsha and Matt Farmer, who is deputy public works director for the city of Crystal Lake. She was recalled for her “loving heart.”

The Grayslake Fire Protection District was called for an unresponsive patient and took her to a hospital, according to reports. Farmer was pronounced dead at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge, according to Cook County records.

The manner of death was listed as natural, according to information released by the medical examiner.

According to the Foundation for ARID1B Research, individuals with the gene mutation “typically have intellectual disability of variable degree, and may also have autistic features, seizures, delays or (near) absence of speech, as well as daily living and motor impairments.” The foundation also notes not everyone with the mutation exhibit the same characteristics and the mutation may remain undiagnosed without genetic testing.