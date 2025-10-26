McHenry District 15 property tax rate dropping, but homeowners set to see increases

McHenry School District 15 has seen its effective tax rate drop by several points over the past 10 years, the district’s chief business official told the school board this week before it voted to recommend approval of the 2025 levy.

That tax rate drop has not translated to smaller tax bills for residents, however. With home values rising, and even with additional new construction on the tax rolls, the owner of a $300,000 home in McHenry is expected to pay an additional $123 a year to the district next year, Jeff Schubert said.

“Don’t expect to see a reduction in your tax bill. Unfortunately, that’s not how the system works,” Schubert said, adding that taxpayers would see higher bills if the levy had not dropped.

The board this week saw a breakdown of the 2025 property tax levy and the estimates involved with creating it. Schubert also showed the board that the district’s tax rate has decreased from 5.95% in 2015 to the current 3.95%.

Schubert said he could not provide an idea of the average currently paid to the district for that same $300,000 home.

The total tax extension – what the district will ask from taxpayers in 2026 – is $66.78 million. District 15 has no bonded debt, Schubert said, so there is no additional tax request for debt service.

A public hearing on the 2025 levy – paid in 2026 – is set for 6:45 p.m. Nov. 18, preceding the regular school board meeting at the District 15 office. The official approval vote will come at that meeting.