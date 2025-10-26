Injured worker rescued from roof near Huntley

A construction worker near Huntley hurt his leg and was unable to get down from the roof Oct. 22, 2025. (Photo provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

A man working on the roof of a home under construction near Huntley was taken to the hospital after injuring his leg.

The Huntley Fire Protection District the worker was a roofing contractor who’d suffered a leg injury and was unable to get down. The district was called to the scene, in a new residential area east of the Route 47 and Big Timber Road intersection, at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire personnel were able to use a ladder truck platform to reach the contractor, secure him and get him to the ground, where he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, district officials said.

“While ladder trucks are often associated with fire suppression efforts, this incident serves as a perfect example of how they are also critical tools for high-angle rescues and technical operations. Their versatility allows crews to access difficult or elevated areas quickly and safely, often making a significant difference in patient outcomes,” officials said in a release.

The Pingree Grove Fire Protection District assisted. The site is at the southern edge of the Huntley Fire Protection District and is experiencing rapid growth.