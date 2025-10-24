Trey Maziarz, Richmond-Burton win regional title

Richmond-Burton goalkeeper Easton Wold (left) and Luis Munoz hold the championship plaque after the Rockets beat Chicago Math and Science Academy 3-0 in the Class 1A Richmond-Burton Regional final Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Richmond. (Joe Aguilar)

Trey Maziarz’s versatility as fall sport athlete goes beyond the fact that he kicks for Richmond-Burton’s soccer and football teams.

Midway through the soccer season, Rockets coach Casey DeCaluwe tried to kick-start his team’s offense, so to speak, so he moved the 6-foot-1 Maziarz from center back to forward.

“We were struggling to find goals against good teams, and he gave us some more dynamic feature,” DeCaluwe said. “He’s really stepped up for us.”

Look no further than the Class 1A Richmond-Burton Regional this week. Maziarz assisted on R-B’s first two goals Thursday night as the Rockets went on to beat Chicago Math and Science Academy 3-0 in the championship game.

Two days earlier, the junior Maziarz scored three goals in the Rockets’ semifinal over Yeshiva.

Trey Maziarz (Joe Aguilar)

“I love both of them [offense and defense],” Maziarz said. “I’ve defended for a while. I can do either, and I’m happy wherever I am.”

Goals by Johann Boentges and Nick Kyes, two other juniors, had R-B up 2-0 at halftime en route to the Rockets’ third regional title in a row.

R-B (16-7-2) advances to a Johnsburg Sectional semifinal at 4 p.m. Tuesday to play the winner of Friday’s Marine Leadership Academy Regional final between the host school and Chicago F.W. Parker.

Rockets keeper Easton Wold had to come up with few big saves in earning the clean sheet against CMSA (5-6-2). Defenders Forest Wells, Will Gardner, Nate Larson and Chace Miller kept the pressure off, helping R-B shut out another Class 1A team (13, by DeCaluwe’s count) this season.

Brayden Mumbower converted a penalty kick less than two minutes into the second half for the game’s final goal.

“I thought it was a gutsy performance. It wasn’t our best performance,” DeCaluwe said. “We did not play necessarily the prettiest style of soccer that I love to see us play, but we did what we needed to do. We found ways to score, be dangerous in the final third. I think they couldn’t deal with some of our speed up top.”

Maziarz, who’s listed on the roster as a defender, started at forward and showed off some of his speed to help break a scoreless tie in the 12th minute. He sped down the right side and crossed the ball into the middle, where it deflected off a defender and Boentges, who was credited with the goal.

“He said he got a touch on it, so I’m not going to fight the kid on it,” DeCaluwe said with a smile of Boentges, a junior midfielder.

Maziarz and Kyes executed a give and go in the middle of the field to make the score 2-0. Kyes slid the ball past Titans keeper Ulises Pedraza with 63 seconds left before halftime.

Nick Kyes (Joe Aguilar)

Maziarz and Kyes played club soccer together for the Chicago Inferno their freshman year, before each joined the high school team last year. The familiarity with each other helped make for a smooth transition when Maziarz moved to forward, where he teamed up with the 5-7 Kyes.

“We just really clicked together [after having played club together],” Kyes said. “On that particular [give-and-go] goal, it was a good counter attack by him and me. We both saw it. We were just able to find each other’s feet and find the net.”

Maziarz unleashed a hard shot multiple times in the match. One particular shot from the wing in the first half almost found the net, as the ball hit the near post before being smothered by Pedraza.

“He’s a great player,” Kyes said of Maziarz. “He’s really good at shooting. It’s really fun to play with him up top.”

Rockets defender Wells got shaken up after a collision with a CMSA player in the 56th minute. He left the game, so DeCaluwe moved the versatile Maziarz to defense until Wells returned about 15 minutes later.

Maziarz’s fall is going particularly well. He and his football teammates are undefeated and heading to the state playoffs. He’s been consistent on PAT kicks and even has kicked a field goal this season.

“I’m grateful for all my teammates,” Maziarz said. “I’m having a lot of fun.”