Florida man exposed himself to child in park, urinated in Fox River Grove police station, police say

Fox River Grove police said a Florida man exposed himself to a child, lied about his identity and then urinated inside the police department while being processed.

Brandon Jay Bulinski, 28, is charged with sexual exploitation of a child, obstructing justice and criminal damage to government-supported property, according to an indictment in McHenry County court.

Police said that on Sept. 26, Bulinski was in Picnic Grove Park when he exposed himself to a child younger than 13 and masturbated in view of the child.

Police who arrived saw Bulinski on a trail leaving the park. When apprehended on Ski Hill Road, he said he had not been in the park, and he lied about his identity and his age, according to the indictment.

When taken into custody and while being processed in the village’s police station, located in Fox River Grove Village Hall, he urinated “on the floor,” according to the indictment. After being processed, he was taken to a hospital for mental health evaluation, police said.

Bulinski made a first court appearance Wednesday, where Judge Cynthia Lamb granted his release from county jail with conditions that he not consume alcohol, marijuana or any illegal substances and submit to random urine screens. He also was ordered to complete a substance abuse program at a Joliet rehabilitation facility, the judge’s order shows.

Bulinski was ordered to wear an alcoho-monitoring device and restricted from “places where children frequent, such as parks and schools,” Lamb wrote in the detention order.

He was granted a lawyer from the public defender’s office Tuesday and is due back in court for arraignment Nov. 10.