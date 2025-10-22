18-year-old skateboarder hospitalized in hit-and-run crash near Huntley; Marengo man charged

A driver has been arrested in connection with a Huntley-area crash Saturday evening after authorities said he hit a skateboarder with his car and fled.

The 18-year-old skateboarder suffered serious injuries, police said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a 35-year-old Marengo man, whom they identified as Issac D. Keating, was charged in connection with the crash.

The sheriff’s office, along with the Huntley Police Department and the Huntley Fire Protection District, was called to the 14900 block of Harmony Road, west of Brier Hill Road, about 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation found the skateboarder, an 18-year-old Marengo man, was riding a skateboard west “along or near the white edge line of the eastbound lane of travel when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV.”

The sheriff’s office said the skateboarder was flown to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford and was listed in serious but stable condition.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle left the scene after the collision, but further investigation “identified the suspect vehicle as a 2019 Toyota Highlander,” leading to the charges against Keating.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Investigation Unit continues to investigate the crash.

Keating was charged with failing to report an accident involving personal injury and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury, both felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge of failing to provide aid, according to the sheriff’s office and court documents.

Keating was released with conditions Wednesday while awaiting trial on the charges, according to court documents.