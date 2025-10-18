Week 8 results for 2025, recaps of every game in the McHenry County area

Richmond-Burton 42, Marengo 13: The Rockets locked up the Kishwaukee River Conference championship behind six touchdowns from Hunter Carley, while giving head coach Mike Noll his 300th career victory.

Marengo's Parker Mandelky is tackled by Richmond-Burton's Trevor Szumanski during a Kishwaukee River Conference football game on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Richmond-Burton High School in Richmond.

Huntley 48, McHenry 36: Sophomore QB Malik Carter threw for 330 yards and five touchdowns as the Red Raiders earned an FVC over the Warriors.

McHenry's Jeffry Schwab tries to avoid a sack from Huntley's Mason Maldonado during their Fox Valley Conference game on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Huntley.

Cary-Grove 40, Hampshire 7: Logan Abrams rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns, the Trojans clinched a playoff berth for the 20th time in 21 seasons.

Johnsburg 24, Woodstock 21: Duke Mays ran for two TDs and helped burn off the clock as the Skyhawks beats the Blue Streaks to clinch a playoff spot with their sixth win.

Woodstock North 55, Sandwich 6: David Randecker ran for three touchdowns and Jr Fadahunsi had a pick-six for the Thunder in a runaway win against the Indians.

Jacobs 44, Crystal Lake South 30: Michael Cannady, Caden DuMelle and Justin Gonzalez each ran for 100-plus yards and two TDs as the Golden Eagles clinched a playoff spot.

Marian Central 44, St. Edward 8: Eddie Kowalczyk ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns to keep the Hurricanes’ playoff hopes alive.

Prairie Ridge 27, Dundee-Crown 7 (susp.): The Wolves were leading 27-7 at half when the game was suspended because of of shots fired nearby. The game will resume at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Burlington Central 41, Crystal Lake Central 6: The Rockets coasted to their seventh win of the season, while handing the Tigers their eighth defeat.

Plano 21, Harvard 8: The Hornets came up short in their final home game of the season, falling to the Reapers for their eighth loss.

Milledgeville 54, Alden-Hebron 22: The Giants trailed by as many as 40 points in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association loss.