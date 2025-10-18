Jacobs clinches playoff spot with win over Crystal Lake South: Week 8 McHenry County roundup

Jacobs 44, Crystal Lake South 30: At Crystal Lake, Michael Cannady ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns, Caden DuMelle tacked on 146 yards and two scores and Justin Gonzalez ran for an even 100 yards and two TDs, as the Golden Eagles (6-2, 6-2 FVC) officially clinched a playoff spot with a Fox Valley Conference win against the Gators (1-7, 1-7).

Jacobs finished with 410 rushing yards on 47 attempts (8.7 average). Carson Goehring had four catches for 23 yards.

Jacobs ends the regular season at home against Cary-Grove in Week 9, while South will head across town to visit Prairie Ridge.

Marian Central 44, St. Edward 8: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (4-4, 3-3) cruised in a Chicagloand Christian Conference victory over the Green Wave. Eddie Kowalczyk had seven rushes for 177 yards and three TDs, while Colin Hernon was 5-of-6 passing for 81 yards and three scores. Kowalczyk’s TD runs were from 76, 56 and 12 yards.

Mike Schmid had two catches for 57 yards and two TDs, Colton Riffe had a 7-yard TD reception and Max Kinney made two grabs for 17 yards.

Marian Central (4-4, 3-3) will close out the season on the road against Aurora Christian.

Prairie Ridge 27, Dundee-Crown 7 (susp.): At Carpentersville, Prairie Ridge was leading 27-7 at halftime when the game was suspended because of of shots fired nearby.

The game will resume at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Burlington Central 41, Crystal Lake Central 6: At Crystal Lake, the Rockets (7-1, 7-1) coasted to an FVC win against the Tigers (0-8, 0-8). Burlington Central hosts Dundee-Crown in Week 9, while Crystal Lake Central plays at McHenry.

Milledgeville 54, Alden-Hebron 22: At Milledgeville, the Giants trailed by as much as 40 points in a road loss in an Illinois 8-Man Football Association game. A-H (6-2, 4-1) ends the season at home next week against Ashton-Franklin Center.

Plano 21, Harvard 8: At Harvard, the Hornets came up short in their final home game of the season. Harvard (0-8, 0-6) will be in Johnsburg to end the season.