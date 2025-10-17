Driveway collision causes parked car to crash into house in Wonder Lake

No injuries were reported Friday in a crash in the driveway of a Wonder Lake home that flipped the car parked there into the garage on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. . (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

No injuries were reported Friday in a crash that occurred in the driveway of a Wonder Lake home that flipped the car parked there into the garage.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called about 9 a.m. to a home alongside Creekside Drive for a reported crash with possible injuries, said Alex Vucha, public information officer for the fire district.

Upon arrival, crews found that a Jeep driven by what Vucha described as an “elderly man” had crashed into a car parked in the driveway, flipping the car onto its side and into the garage door.

The Jeep’s driver was out of the vehicle when crews got to the scene, and he was uninjured, Vucha said. No one in the house at the time of the crash was injured.

After securing the vehicles, firefighters confirmed that the home sustained no structural damage, Vucha said.

The crash is being investigated by the Wonder Lake Police Department.