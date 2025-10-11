Hampshire’s Nolan Adamczyk places top 10 in first and last state tourney: Northwest Herald state golf roundup

Hampshire’s Nolan Adamczyk putts on the fifth green during the Fox Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament Thursday last month at Foxford Hills Golf Club in Cary. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Bogeys on the first two holes at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington wasn’t the start Hampshire senior Nolan Adamczyk envisioned in his first state tournament.

Adamczyk, who gave up basketball after freshman year to focus on golf, came oh so close to qualifying for state as a sophomore and junior, before finally breaking through in his final shot.

A small setback, however, wasn’t the end of the world for Adamczyk.

Instead, the Whip-Purs’ sweet-swinging senior got on a roll with three consecutive birdies on hole Nos. 14, 15 and 16 during Friday’s first round of action at the IHSA Class 3A Boys Golf State Tournament.

On Saturday, Adamczyk put the finishing touches on his high school career with a top-10 finish.

Adamczyk, one of three Fox Vallley Conference golfers to advance to Day 2 of the 3A state tournament, tied for eighth place with a two-day total of 70-75-145. Burlington Central senior Tyler Samaan (77-71-148) tied for 13th, and Jacobs sophomore Logan Henning (80-74-154) tied for 29th.

“It means a lot to me. I put a lot of hard work to get here,” said Adamczyk, who had four birdies and an eagle Friday and three birdies Saturday. “Today just started rough but I was able to battle back and just keep the solid play until the end. My coach (Jeremy Bauer) was really good, keeping me real comfortable, composed and helping me with shots, helping me through things. I felt pretty comfortable with all my shots.”

Nolan Adamczyk, Hampshire

Adamczyk, who started on the back nine in Friday’s opening round, said his first birdie on No. 14 put him at ease.

“Just started sticking some shots, just kept my composure, and I felt really good about my game,” he said. “It was great to get those three in a row. Really got me going the rest of the round.

“I had a real difficult chip in [on No. 14]. For that to go in was really great. That was probably my favorite shot of the weekend to see that trickle in. Getting top 10 was my goal .. . so I was super happy to put together two solid rounds and get that done.”

Samaan, who was playing in his first 3A state tournament after advancing with his team the past two seasons in 2A, finished his high school golf career with another fantastic 18 holes.

After shooting a 77 on Friday, he had a 1-under-par 71 on Saturday. That vaulted him from 35th to 13th place. Last year in 2A the Rockets senior took 11th overall.

Samaan only shot two bogeys in his second round, while making three birdies and 13 pars. He was 2-under on his final nine holes and ended the tournament with a total of six birdies.

Burlington Central's Tyler Samaan tees off during the Ottawa Pirate Invitational last month at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

Earlier this year, Samaan won back-to-back Fox Valley Conference individual championships, also leading his team to consecutive conference crowns. He carded a blistering 6-under-par 66 at Pinecrest in Huntley to earn medalist honors at the Class 3A Huntley Regional, which the Rockets also won as a team. Central finished fourth at sectionals to just miss qualifying for state for the third yeae in a row.

Henning, making his state debut for Jacobs, gave the FVC three top-30 finishes. The Eagles sophomore finished the weekend with a two-day total of 80-74-154.

Henning’s second round was highlighted by a pair of eagles on the par-5, 521-yard No. 5 and par-5, 527-yard No. 14. On Friday, he posted double bogeys on both of those holes. During Saturday’s final round, Henning had birdies on two of his first three holes of the back nine. He finished the tourney with six birdies total.

Class 1A state tournament: At Prairie Vista in Bloomington, Huntley native Liam Lodding, competing on the Harvest-Westminster Christian co-op, earned another top finish in his final season, placing fourth with a two-day score of 73-75-148. Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Novotny took first with a 70-74-144.

Lodding, who placed runner-up at state as a sophomore in 2023 and 11th as a freshman in 2022, knocked in four birdies in his first round Friday and two birdies and 13 pars during Saturday’s final round. Lodding’s team finished in fourth place.

Marian Central junior Luca Kittel tied for 52nd in his state debut with a 83-85-168. Kittel rolled in a pair of birdies over his two days at state. He had 14 total pars.

Prairie Ridge’s Mason Zimmerman watches his tee shot the eighth hole during the IHSA Class 2A Crystal Lake South Boys Golf Regional earlier this month at RedTail Golf Club in Lakewood. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Class 2A state tournament: At Weibring in Normal, Prairie Ridge sophomore Mason Zimmerman led a foursome of Wolves’ golfers on the final day of the state meet. Zimmerman tied for 23rd with a 77-75-152, rolling in three birdies on Day 2. He finished with five birdies on the weekend, as Prairie Ridge just missed qualifying for the second day of the tournament in ninth (the top eight teams move on to Day 2).

The Wolves advanced to the state tourney as a team by placing third at the Boylan Sectional, its first time at state as a team since 2018.

Prairie Ridge senior Jack Dahlem tied for 34th with a 80-75-155. Dahlem had one birdie and an eagle during the second round. His eagle came on the par-4, 310-yard No. 8. Dahlem had two birdies during Friday’s first round.

Junior Anthony Pettrone tied for 42nd overall with a 81-76-157. Pettrone ended Saturday’s second round with a 2-under on the front nine, knocking in two birdies and seven pars. Pettrone rolled in four birdies over his two days at the state meet.

Also for the Wolves, Junior Zach Techen tied for 79th with a 82-83-165. Techen made two birdies during Friday’s first round to advance to Day 2.

Girls golf

Class 2A state tournament: At Hickory Point in Forsyth, Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Rylee Rud tied for 66th place with a 81-85-166. Rud, a senior at Crystal Lake South, was competing in her first state tournament. During Friday’s opening round, she knocked in three birdies.

Rud was McHenry Country’s lone state qualifier in 2A for girls. She claimed the Fox Valley Conference Tournament individual championship this year and led the Tigers to their third consecutive regional title.

Class 1A state tournament: At Red Tail Run in Decatur, Marian Central’s Jordan Cheng finished 70th with a 91-94-185. The Hurricanes sophomore qualified for state for the second season in a row, but was competing for the first time after withdrawing from last year’s meet.

Cheng, the area’s lone qualifier in 1A for girls, earned the Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament individual title earlier this season.